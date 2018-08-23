Santa Maria Man, 19, Arrested in Connection with Palisade Drive Stabbing

Two days after a stabbing in a northeast neighborhood, a Santa Maria man has been arrested in connection with the incident, police Sgt. Paul Flores said Thursday.

At 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, Santa Maria police and firefighters responded to the 900 block of North Palisade Drive for a report of a stabbing.

Officers located a male with multiple stab wounds, and he was quickly transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

The victim, whose name was not released, was in stable condition, police said Tuesday night.

On Thursday, detectives served an arrest warrant on the 1200 block of Creston Road in Paso Robles, where they took Randy Esparza-Estrada into custody without incident, Flores said.

Esparza-Estrada, 19, of Santa Maria was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, Flores said.

The stabbing came as police officers also investigated a shooting earlier that day, and two armed robberies that evening.

Two adults and two juveniles were arrested in connection with the robberies.

