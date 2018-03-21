Santa Maria Adopts Urgency Moratorium For H-2A Housing in Single-Family Neighborhoods

Rules restrict temporary ag workers to six per residence for now, after neighbors say some landlords planned to house many more

After hearing from homeowners worried about their neighborhoods and growers saying they need the workers, the Santa Maria City Council imposed an emergency moratorium to prohibit single-family houses from sheltering more than six temporary agricultural employees.

A large crowd filled the council chambers Tuesday night for the topic, centered on the federal H-2A program for temporary agricultural workers. The council unanimously adopted the urgency ordinance implementing the moratorium.

The issue went to the City Council after residents complained about single-family homes being converted to house as many as 16 farmworkers who were charged $500 apiece, according to one report, or 28 workers at another residence, Assistant City Attorney Phil Sinco said.

“This is creating a distortion of the local economic market and the staff is very concerned about that,” he said, expressing worries it could affect rental housing and affordable housing supplies.

Sinco said he does not know the demand for H-2A housing, but staff had noted more complaints.

“It’s a subject of concern to staff,” he told council members. “We wanted to present this to you to basically put the brakes on this, maintain the status quo, allow staff to have a chance to study the problem, investigate it further and then come back to you at a later time with a more comprehensive ordinance that hopefully will balance all the various interests.”

But supporters of the H-2A visa program questioned those reports, noting the federal program has strict guidelines for growers and workers to follow.

Growers said the domestic worker shortage requires participating in the H-2A program to pick crops and do other field chores, since many fruits and vegetables requiring harvesting by hand.

Members of the Grower-Shipper Association of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties have reported labor shortages of 15 to 25 percent resulting in over $10 million per year in lost revenue, a representative said.

Others talked about the strict rules guiding H-2A program with rigorous inspections including one house stalled due to a lack of confirmation regarding the proper number of forks at a residence, according to Jason Sharrett, grower education program manager for the California Strawberry Commission and a Santa Maria resident.

Alexandra and Paul Allen from Main Street Produce/Freshway Farm spoke against the urgency ordinance, noting contracts have been finalized and H-2A employees were en route to begin working in local fields April 1.

They said they plan to use houses the family already owns for the program allowing up to 10 workers per residence based on the H-2A formula. Those H-2A workers would not be charged since housing is provided at no cost to them.

“This last-minute moratorium is fundamentally unfair to those of us who have already entered into these contracts to employ and house these people and who will suffer large financial damages if our planned-on housing — which was fine when we entered into the contract — is now suddenly pulled out from under us as these people are on their way here,” Alexandra Allen said.

Councilman Jack Boysen said H-2A housing belongs on farms.

“We really need to do whatever we can to maintain the integrity of neighborhoods here in Santa Maria. That’s our job,” Boysen said, adding the city had accommodated H-2A housing by approving a conversion of an old motel and former low-income residential facility.

“I have not heard compelling arguments here to change my way of thinking,” Boysen added.

Councilman Michael Moats said he does not favor turning R-1 single-family or R-2 medium density areas into neighborhoods with bunkhouses.

“It disrupts the flavor of the community,” he said.

But he also questioned the legality of implementing limits when growers have signed contracts.

“It just doesn’t sound quite fair,” Moats said.

“I don’t like changing the rules on people,” Mayor Alice Patino added.

Sinco said staff realized situations would need to be assessed on a case by case basis.

“The goal isn’t to punish people who are doing everything correctly. The goal is to stop the behavior going forward until we can study it,” Sinco said.

Scott Fina from Peoples Self-Help Housing said he was happy to hear the city would take a comprehensive approach, noting growers need H-2A to survive.

“Saying that, putting H-2A housing — groups of single men in residential neighborhoods — has potential problems but so does putting H- 2A housing on isolated farmland if you consider the quality of life of workers who are guests and accountability for how they’re treated,” Fina said.

He suggested growers and nonprofit housing organizations should be involved in crafting the long-term solution.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.