Former Santa Maria Agent Sentenced for Insurance Fraud

A former insurance agent was sentenced to three years of formal probation and time served, and ordered to pay restitution after pleading guilty to one felony count of insurance fraud for embezzling from his employer.

Zachary Dale Jackson, 31, of Santa Maria must pay back $4,389 under the terms of the deal.

An insurance company alerted California Department of Insurance investigators, who determined that while Jackson worked as an agent for the firm, he falsified insurance documents related to his own personal insurance claim.

He also embezzled funds from the insurance company by writing multiple checks, adding up to $4,388 to himself from the company’s account.

"I have zero tolerance for agents who violate the principles of their license and rip off insurers or consumers for their own financial gain," said Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones. "Dishonest agents reflect poorly on the more than 350,000 licensed agents and brokers, most of whom do their best to be honest and professional in their business practices in California."

The department's investigation led to Jackson's arrest in November 2017, and he initially faced five felony charges, according to Santa Barbara County Superior Court records. Jackson was sentenced in June.

The state revoked Jackson's agent license and barred him from transacting the business of insurance.

The case was prosecuted by the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office, and he was represented by the Santa Barbara County Public Defender’s Office.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.