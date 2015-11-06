Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 12:54 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 
Santa Maria Animal Center Reopens for Pet Adoptions

By Susan Klein-Rothschild for the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department | November 6, 2015

Santa Barbara County Animal Services’ Santa Maria Animal Center is set to reopen a portion of its adoption program for dogs on Friday.

The shelter has been closed for adoptions since Oct.14 when a ringworm outbreak was identified. All available dogs have been checked by the veterinary staff, did not have any direct exposure to the affected dogs at the shelter, and are “itching to find a home!”

In an effort to help these dogs cure that itch, Animal Services is scratching off adoption fees from $110 to $35 and including a microchip. An approved application and licensing fees still apply.

“We have been diligent in containing this outbreak,” said Jan Glick, Director of Animal Services.

“We look forward to getting these dogs into homes where they belong and easing the overcrowding at the Santa Maria Animal Center.”

All dogs at the Santa Maria Animal Center have been receiving antifungal dips twice weekly to reduce their risk of contracting ringworm. Extensive cleaning has been done and those handling affected dogs are not handling any other animals.

As a precaution, all dogs “itching to find a home,” will be spayed or neutered, up to date on vaccines, given a complimentary veterinary exam, and offered follow up care and ringworm preventative if desired.

The La PAWS Adoption Center and the Santa Barbara Shelter have been instrumental in relieving overcrowding by taking dogs from the Santa Maria Animal Center to their facilities.

To honor all dogs that have been through the Santa Maria Animal Center, dogs at those facilities that came from the Santa Maria Animal Center will also qualify for the $35 adoption promotion.

All three shelter locations will be open from adoption Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The Santa Maria Animal Center is located at 548 W. Foster Rd in Santa Maria. Help us help the dogs that are “itching to find a home,” adopt today! 

— Susan Klein-Rothschild is a spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department. 

 
