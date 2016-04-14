Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 10:02 am | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 
 

Santa Maria Announces Downtown Fridays, Farmers Markets

By Mark van de Kamp for the City of Santa Maria | April 14, 2016 | 7:55 a.m.

(City of Santa Maria image)

Starting Friday, April 15, 2016, downtown Santa Maria will be the place to be for families, fun, fresh produce and community camaraderie. This will be the first Downtown Fridays event, complete with a Farmers Market, two live bands, dozens of booths and much more.
 
Downtown Fridays is a new, family-friendly event for Santa Maria’s downtown. These events will take place, weather permitting, at Santa Maria Town Center West (at the south side of Fallas). It will become a weekly event through September, and weather permitting, through October.

From 5-8 p.m., Downtown Fridays will feature a farmer’s market, live music, food booths, food trucks, arts and crafts, kids’ activities including a bounce house, novelty items, and a beer and wine tent.

It will alternate English bands and Spanish bands each week and have activities for residents of all ages.

The event is a partnership among the city and local event promoter and radio personality Ed Carcarey and local media owner and event promoter Sofia Lariz.

Downtown Fridays is a direct result and outgrowth of the city’s Downtown Specific Plan, a strategy formulated and approved by city leaders to pump new life into Santa Maria’s downtown core.

Downtown Fridays will give the community more activities downtown, in addition to coming to the movies and to the Public Library. The added foot traffic will help businesses in the area and help downtown become the place people think about going for events and activities.

Overflow parking will be available at the nearby parking structure at Town Center East by Macy’s, with pedestrian access across the Broadway pedestrian bridge.

Traffic patrol officers and the Downtown Trolley will assist event-goers crossing Broadway.

Questions may be directed to Neda Zayer at [email protected] or Ed Carcarey at [email protected] or 805.331.4744.

Mark van de Kamp is the public information officer for the City of Santa Maria.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 