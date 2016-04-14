Santa Maria Announces Downtown Fridays, Farmers Markets

Starting Friday, April 15, 2016, downtown Santa Maria will be the place to be for families, fun, fresh produce and community camaraderie. This will be the first Downtown Fridays event, complete with a Farmers Market, two live bands, dozens of booths and much more.



Downtown Fridays is a new, family-friendly event for Santa Maria’s downtown. These events will take place, weather permitting, at Santa Maria Town Center West (at the south side of Fallas). It will become a weekly event through September, and weather permitting, through October.

From 5-8 p.m., Downtown Fridays will feature a farmer’s market, live music, food booths, food trucks, arts and crafts, kids’ activities including a bounce house, novelty items, and a beer and wine tent.

It will alternate English bands and Spanish bands each week and have activities for residents of all ages.

The event is a partnership among the city and local event promoter and radio personality Ed Carcarey and local media owner and event promoter Sofia Lariz.

Downtown Fridays is a direct result and outgrowth of the city’s Downtown Specific Plan, a strategy formulated and approved by city leaders to pump new life into Santa Maria’s downtown core.

Downtown Fridays will give the community more activities downtown, in addition to coming to the movies and to the Public Library. The added foot traffic will help businesses in the area and help downtown become the place people think about going for events and activities.

Overflow parking will be available at the nearby parking structure at Town Center East by Macy’s, with pedestrian access across the Broadway pedestrian bridge.

Traffic patrol officers and the Downtown Trolley will assist event-goers crossing Broadway.

Questions may be directed to Neda Zayer at [email protected] or Ed Carcarey at [email protected] or 805.331.4744.

— Mark van de Kamp is the public information officer for the City of Santa Maria.