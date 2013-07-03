Santa Maria Accepting Booth Applications for Concerts in the Park Series

The City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and PLAY Inc. are pleased to announce that they are accepting booth applications for the 10th Annual Concerts in the Park Series.

Applications are now available for arts and crafts, nonprofits, food and vendor booths. Space is limited, and drop-ins will not be allowed. Applications are available online by clicking here or here, or at the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department, 615 S. McClelland St.

Most concerts in the series will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Sundays at Rotary Centennial Park, 2625 S. College Drive, with the exception of two concerts that have been scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturdays at the Lavagnino Plaza, 400 S. McClelland St. in front of the public library.

The concert series will run from this Thursday through Sept. 5.

The 2013 Concerts in the Park Series is sponsored by the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department, PLAY Inc., the Rotary Clubs of Santa Maria, the Santa Maria Utilities Department, the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitor & Convention Bureau, the Santa Maria Sun, Mega 97.1, KCOY/KFOX, and the Santa Maria All-America City Committee.

For more information, call Wendy Hudson in the Recreation and Parks Department at 805.925.0951 x351.

— Dennis Smitherman is a recreation supervisor for the City of Santa Maria.