Santa Maria Appoints Phil Hansen as New Police Chief

City Manager Rick Haydon is pleased to announce the appointment of Phil Hansen as the city’s new Chief of Police.

Hansen served the Santa Maria Police Department as the Acting Chief since June 23, and prior to that served four years as a Commander with the department.

The change takes effect on Saturday.

“This is a tremendous honor but it comes with great responsibility,” Hansen said.

“It has been a blessing for me to work with the men and women of the Santa Maria Police Department. They are dedicated professionals who care deeply for this community. Together, we have made significant progress, and I look forward to working alongside our City Council, city staff and most importantly, the members of our community at-large, who empower us to do our work and whom we have each sworn to serve and protect.”

Haydon said: “I think the city is very fortunate to have someone (in-house) like Phil Hansen to pass the baton to. Also, to continue to systematically implement best management practices throughout the department, something he was instrumental in doing under former Chief Ralph Martin’s administration.

“Phil is nationally renowned for tactical and operational knowledge,” Haydon said.

“In fact, I was aware of Phil’s reputation long before he was hired by the city back in 2013. I believe his appointment will bring a very smooth transition to the department and I know he is well respected by the men and women of not only the Santa Maria Police Department but other law enforcement professionals on the Central Coast.”

Hansen has 40 years of law enforcement experience. Prior to Santa Maria, he served with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department for 36 years, retiring at the rank of Captain. Hansen has served on several course development committees for the California Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST).

He was named Director Emeritus of the National Tactical Officer’s Association. Hansen holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from California State University, Northridge, and a master’s degree in Leadership from the University of Southern California.

Mark van de Kamp is a spokesman for Santa Maria.