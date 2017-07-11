Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 6:33 am | Fair 44º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Maria Appoints Phil Hansen as New Police Chief

By Mark van de Kamp for the City of Santa Maria | July 11, 2017 | 11:57 a.m.
Santa Maria Police Chief Phil Hansen Click to view larger
Santa Maria Police Chief Phil Hansen

City Manager Rick Haydon is pleased to announce the appointment of Phil Hansen as the city’s new Chief of Police.

Hansen served the Santa Maria Police Department as the Acting Chief since June 23, and prior to that served four years as a Commander with the department.

The change takes effect on Saturday.

“This is a tremendous honor but it comes with great responsibility,” Hansen said.

“It has been a blessing for me to work with the men and women of the Santa Maria Police Department. They are dedicated professionals who care deeply for this community. Together, we have made significant progress, and I look forward to working alongside our City Council, city staff and most importantly, the members of our community at-large, who empower us to do our work and whom we have each sworn to serve and protect.”

Haydon said: “I think the city is very fortunate to have someone (in-house) like Phil Hansen to pass the baton to. Also, to continue to systematically implement best management practices throughout the department, something he was instrumental in doing under former Chief Ralph Martin’s administration.

“Phil is nationally renowned for tactical and operational knowledge,” Haydon said.

“In fact, I was aware of Phil’s reputation long before he was hired by the city back in 2013. I believe his appointment will bring a very smooth transition to the department and I know he is well respected by the men and women of not only the Santa Maria Police Department but other law enforcement professionals on the Central Coast.”

Hansen has 40 years of law enforcement experience. Prior to Santa Maria, he served with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department for 36 years, retiring at the rank of Captain. Hansen has served on several course development committees for the California Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST).

He was named Director Emeritus of the National Tactical Officer’s Association. Hansen holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from California State University, Northridge, and a master’s degree in Leadership from the University of Southern California.

Mark van de Kamp is a spokesman for Santa Maria. 

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 