Local News

Santa Maria-Area Coach Accused of Child Molestation, Lewd Photos

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 9:36 p.m. | May 9, 2017 | 6:27 p.m.
Francisco Hernandez Sanabria Click to view larger
Francisco Hernandez Sanabria

A Santa Maria-area soccer coach has been arrested for allegedly molesting a child and soliciting lewd photographs.

Francisco Hernandez Sanabria, 34, of Santa Maria was taken into custody Tuesday, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

He is accused of "annoying or molesting a child under the age of 18 years and contacting a minor to solicit lewd photographs."

Police said Hernandez Sanabria is a soccer coach at Santa Maria High School and coaches a club soccer team.

They provided no details about the alleged crimes or victim.

“The Santa Maria Police Department will not be releasing any additional information regarding the minor or the circumstances in order to protect the identity of the victim,” police said in a press release.

Late Tuesday, Santa Maria Joint Union High School District officials released a written statement about the arrest of the man called "a walk-on assistant coach."

"We investigate all alleged activity and will take appropriate action if necessary or appropriate," district spokesman Kenny Klein said Tuesday night. "At this time, the SMPD has not given us any indication that this alleged activity involved any SMHS students."

Investigators were asking any additional possible victims or persons with information about Hernandez Sanabria to call 805.928.3781, ext. 2288.

