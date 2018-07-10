Wednesday, July 11 , 2018, 1:14 am | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Maria Area Transit Driver Won’t Face Charges for Bicyclist’s Death

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | July 10, 2018 | 8:46 p.m.

A Santa Maria Area Transit bus driver won’t face criminal charges for a crash involving a bicyclist who died in April.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s decided not to file charges against the bus driver, whose name wasn’t released. 

Veronica Zamora Perez, 43, died on April 8 as a result of injuries sustained during the collision six days earlier, according to Santa Maria police. 

Just before 6 p.m. April 2, police officers were dispatched to the collision on the corner of Caballero and East McCoy lanes in Santa Maria. 

Perez had suffered major injuries, and she was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital via a CalStar medical helicopter, police said at the time.

After reviewing the Santa Maria police investigation, the District Attorney’s Office decided not to file criminal charges against the driver.

“Based on the traffic collision investigation conducted by the Santa Maria Police Department, and their determination that the bicyclist caused this collision, we determined that no criminal charges would be filed against the bus driver in this unfortunate and tragic event,” Chief Deputy District Attorney Mag Nicola said in a written statement. 

The family of the bicyclist filed four legal claims against the city of Santa Maria for the woman’s death. A claim, which the city rejected, is the step before filing a lawsuit against a government agency.  

The city of Santa Maria contracts with a company —at the time First Transit — to provide bus services. 

As of July 1, the city contracts with a different firm, RATP Dev, to operate and maintain SMAT, a switch that had been planned for months before the fatal incident.

This was one of two fatal incidents involving SMAT buses this year.

In February, an airman assigned at Vandenberg Air Force Base was struck and killed while in the roadway as a pedestrian.

Authorities later ruled the incident as accidental and said toxicology tests determined Airman 1st Class Tyler Leidholdt, 24, had a blood-alcohol content of 0.291, more than three times the limit to be considered legally drunk for driving, at the time of his death.

