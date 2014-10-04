Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 2:21 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Santa Maria Arts Festival Brings a Splash of Color to McClelland Street

31st Autumn Arts Grapes & Grains Festival honors the late Nat Fast in a colorful tribute as diverse as he was

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | October 4, 2014

Paintings, jewelry, wood carving and more filled several blocks of a Santa Maria street Saturday for an annual event that this year honored the late Nat Fast, who built a legacy of creating community through art.

The 31st Autumn Arts Grapes & Grains Festival unfolded along McClelland Street, where artists and other vendors showed their wares in booths that lined both sides of the street as musicians played on a nearby stage.

Some wore their art after participating in the second Catchin’ Colors one-mile fun run, where organizers tossed handfuls of vibrant powder at runners wearing white T-shirts that served as a canvas of sorts.

Dennis Smitherman from the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department said the late-morning run had about 100 entrants and benefited People for Leisure And Youth Inc. (PLAY Inc.).

“It went great,” Smitherman said, adding that extra water stations were set up due to Saturday’s toasty temperatures.

“For a one mile, it was exactly as we hoped it would be,” he said.

Afterward, runners posed for pictures to show off their colorful completion.

Fast, an artist who died in October 2013 at age 89, touched many lives over his five decades of teaching at Allan Hancock College and elsewhere. He was also a founding member of the Santa Maria Arts Council and helped establish the area’s first art festival.

Outside the Santa Maria Public Library, youth artists participated in the Chalk Art Exposé, making their creations on the sidewalk.

In the library’s Shepard Hall, fine art lined the walls as Valinda Gallea worked on a drawing of Fast, using a photo.

“It’s beautiful,” said Barbara Shepherd, a Santa Maria artist, as she looked at Gallea’s work. “That’s just perfect. He was a wonderful guy.”

“I can see mischievous in these eyes,” Gallea said, looking at the photo she was copying but planning to add her touches.

The photo depicted Fast dressed in suit. With Fast known for donning more casual attire, Gallea said, “I’m going to to make this a casual shirt.”

She planned to present the portrait to Fast’s daughter, Marti Fast, on Saturday afternoon.

While the arts and children’s activities started at midmorning, the beer and wine tasting occurred in the afternoon.

The Autumn Arts Grapes & Grains Festival is organized by the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

