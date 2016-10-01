Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 11:29 am | Partly Cloudy 62º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Maria Festival Serves Up Tempting Blend of Arts, Beer, Wine and Food

33rd Annual Autumn Arts Festival, Kiwanis Grapes & Grains team up at Elks Field for fun-packed fund-raisers

Tastings of assorted beers were poured for attendees at the Kiwanis Grapes & Grains held along with the Autumn Arts Festival on Saturday in Santa Maria. Click to view larger
Tastings of assorted beers were poured for attendees at the Kiwanis Grapes & Grains held along with the Autumn Arts Festival on Saturday in Santa Maria. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | October 1, 2016 | 4:59 p.m.

[Click here for a related Noozhawk photo gallery.]

Samples of art, beer and wine were taken in Saturday during the 33rd Annual Autumn Arts Festival held in conjunction with the Kiwanis Grapes & Grains event in Santa Maria.

For the second year, the Kiwanis Club of Santa Maria beer and wine tasting fundraiser occurred on Elks Field, with multiple canopy tents set up to provide shade for those pouring and those tasting.

In addition to multiple wines, the event offered up to 50 different types of beers, courtesy of local breweries and distributors.

“It’s just a wide variety of beer so whatever the beer drinker likes,” said Mike Sell, Kiwanis event chairman. “But it’s a great opportunity to try something you don’t normally drink.”

After coping with extremely hot temperatures in the past couple of years, Sell welcomed the mild weather served up this year for the more than 350 people in attendance.

“It’s such an awesome day, too,” he added. “The weather was so cooperative to us.”

New this year was a festival lounge for people to upgrade their tickets to get a spot in a private tent with exclusive tastings and appetizers, Sell said.

Two food trucks — Cubanissimo and Island Mixs — were set up on the field for wine and beer tasters seeking food.

They ended up being “a huge hit,” Sell said.

“Loving the event,” said Becky Keehn of San Luis Obispo, who was sampling a Cambria Estate Vineyard & Winery offering.

Funding from the beer and wine tasting supports People for Leisure and Youth, the nonprofit arm of the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department, and Kiwanis for Kids Foundation.

The beer and wine tasting has occurred for about a decade in conjunction with Autumn Arts Festival.

Chalk art, music, crafts and information made up the family-friendly festival organized by the Recreation and Parks Department and held on the 400 to 600 blocks of McClelland Street.

The free community festival featured a fine arts show, youth and teen activities, an active aging section, food and art vendors, and more.

Righetti High School FFA offered youths a chance to climb on top of a tractor while the Santa Maria Arts Council sold raffle tickets for bird houses made by notable artists, with proceeds supporting the spring youth arts show that will mark its 37th edition in 2017. Click here for more information about the raffle.

The festival also included the second annual Scarecrow Decorating Contest as well as a classic car show.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 