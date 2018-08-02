Santa Maria Backpack Giveaway Gives Students a Head Start

The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks and Mayor’s Task Force on Youth Safety, in collaboration with the local nonprofit One Nation 805, will present the 1st Annual Backpack Giveaway, 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 12, at Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center, 600 S. McClelland St.

The program will provide youth, ages 5-18, with free backpacks and school supplies while they last, courtesy of One Nation 805.

There will also be barbers and hair stylists on site to provide free haircuts (basic trim and cut), also provided by One Nation 805, as well as information booths from the Mayor’s Task Force on Youth Safety and the Armed Forces.

Music will be played throughout the event by 95.7 The Beat’s very own DJ Ewrek.

One Nation 805 club was founded to unite passionate football fans from across the Central Coast. The club, with the help of members and local sponsors, has a mission to give back to those going through tough times by organizing fundraising events, volunteering and donating to families in need.

Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department, 805-925-0951 ext. 2260. More information about the Mayor’s Task Force on Youth Safety, including a video about partnerships to help youth find opportunities, is online at www.cityofsantamaria.org/mayorstaskforce.

— Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria.