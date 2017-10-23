Santa Maria Beats Heat Record with 102-Degree Day

Santa Maria beat its heat record Monday, topping out at 102 degrees as a late October heat wave swept across southwestern California.

The previous record for Oct. 23 was 98 degrees, set in 1965, according to the National Weather Service.

A handful of cities in Ventura and Los Angeles counties also beat heat records Monday, all by reaching triple-digit temperatures.

Santa Barbara Airport had a heat record to beat of 97 degrees in 1959, and preliminary numbers showed it was close to tying or beating the record.

Downtown Santa Barbara and areas in the Santa Ynez Valley easily topped 100 degrees Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Santa Barbara County areas have a heat advisory in effect through Tuesday night, with another chance at temperatures in the high-90s and triple-digits.

Santa Barbara and Santa Maria both have a chance beating heat records again Tuesday.

