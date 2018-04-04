Kiwanis to Drink in Proceeds from Santa Maria Beer Fest

The 2nd annual Santa Maria Beer Fest, benefiting Santa Maria Kiwanis Noontime group, is on tap at the Santa Maria Elk’s Field at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 7.

The event will showcase local and regional craft beers and ciders.

The beer fest offers more than 30 breweries, food trucks, corn hole, beer pong, and live local bands and entertainment, including The Molly Ringwald Project.

The celebration will feature: Figueroa Mountain Brewing, Central Coast Brewing, Corona Beers, Tin City Cider, Local Craft, Rooney’s Irish Pub, See Canyon, ManRock, and Santa Maria Brewing. Santa Maria-style food will be available.

In addition, Smooth Transportation will be offering sober rides. Beer fest organizers encourage having a designated driver or ride to and from the event.

For more information and ticket prices, visit nightout.com. Tickets are available at: https://nightout.com/events/santa-maria-beerfest/tickets.

— Chrisie Yabu for Santa Maria Valley.