Santa Maria Best Western Recognized for High Standards

The Best Western Plus Big America Hotel in Santa Maria has received the Best Western Hotels & Resorts Director’s Award for yielding outstanding quality standards.

The award recognizes Best Western Hotels scoring in the top 20 percent of more than 2,100 North American properties in quality assurance scores. Hotels must also meet Best Western’s requirements for design and high customer service scores to qualify for the distinction.

“We are honored to be receiving the Director’s Award, as it is a testament to our hotel’s commitment to excellence,” said general manager Max Tucker.

“The Best Western Plus Big America’s exceptional amenities, combined with our staff’s dedication to superior service is essential to delivering an outstanding customer experience,” he said.

“Our team of hotel staff goes the extra mile every day, and this award reflects the hard work they put in to make our hotel a success and our guests happy.”

Located at 1725 N. Broadway, the Best Western Plus Big America Hotel features 106 rooms and an outdoor heated pool and spa with a fitness center and breakfast every morning. For more information, visit Bestwestern.com or Bigamerica.com.

— Max Tucker for Best Western Plus Big America Hotel.