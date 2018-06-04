Bicyclist Critically Injured in Collision With City Bus in Santa Maria

Victim airlifted to Santa Barbara hospital after crash at the corner of Caballero and East McCoy lanes

A bicyclist was critically injured Monday evening in a collision with a Santa Maria Area Transit bus, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

At approximately 5:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to the accident scene at the corner of Caballero and East McCoy lanes in Santa Maria, said Sgt. Michael McGehee.

The female bicyclist, whose name was not released, suffered major injuries and was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital via a CalStar medical helicopter.

Details on her condition were not available Monday night.

Westbound traffic on McCoy Lane was detoured for more than an hour while officers investigated the accident.

The Police Department’s Traffic Bureau officers were investigating the collision.

