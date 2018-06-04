Monday, June 4 , 2018, 2:45 pm | Mostly Cloudy with Haze 65º

 
 
 
 

Bicyclist Critically Injured in Collision With City Bus in Santa Maria

Victim airlifted to Santa Barbara hospital after crash at the corner of Caballero and East McCoy lanes

Police motorcycle and Santa Maria Area transit bus in East McCoy Lane. Click to view larger
As Santa Maria police officers conduct an investigation, a Santa Maria Area Transit bus sits on East McCoy Lane after a crash involving a bicyclist on Monday evening at the intersection with Caballero Lane. The bicyclist suffered major injuries and was airlifted to a Santa Barbara hospital. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo 8:46 p.m. | April 2, 2018 | 7:13 p.m.

A bicyclist was critically injured Monday evening in a collision with a Santa Maria Area Transit bus, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

At approximately 5:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to the accident scene at the corner of Caballero and East McCoy lanes in Santa Maria, said Sgt. Michael McGehee. 

The female bicyclist, whose name was not released, suffered major injuries and was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital via a CalStar medical helicopter.

Details on her condition were not available Monday night.

Westbound traffic on McCoy Lane was detoured for more than an hour while officers investigated the accident.

The Police Department’s Traffic Bureau officers were investigating the collision.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully

