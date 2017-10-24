Santa Maria Bicyclist Struck By Hit-Run Driver Dies From Injuries

A bicyclist struck by a driver who fled the scene over the weekend has died from his injuries, Santa Maria police said Tuesday.

Armando Recendis-Alanis, 74, of Santa Maria passed away at a local hospital, Sgt. Duane Schneider said.

Shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a traffic collision at North Broadway and Williams Street and found Recendis-Alanis lying unconscious in the roadway.

“According to witnesses, the elderly male was riding his bicycle eastbound on Williams and was struck by a car traveling southbound on Broadway,” Schneider said. “The vehicle left the area southbound without stopping.”

With the assistance of a witness, officers located the vehicle a short time later in a nearby neighborhood. However, the driver had fled on foot, Schneider said.

At 11:30 p.m., police were alerted that the driver had returned home and arrested Maria Agustina Apolonioangel, 42, of Santa Maria.

She was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony hit and run.

The county Sheriff's Department, which identified the woman as Maria Augustina Abolino Lopez, said she was booked into the jail Saturday with bail set at $50,000.

She posted bail and was released Sunday, spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

Traffic investigators are requesting anyone who might have seen the accident to contact the Police Department at 805.928.3781, x2297.

