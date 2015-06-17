Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 4:38 am | Sky Obscured 57º

 
 
 
 

Santa Maria-Bonita School Board Names Interim Leader, Extends Superintendent Search

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | June 17, 2015 | 9:48 p.m.

A week after hearing concerns about the top candidate for the superintendent job, the Santa Maria-Bonita School District board Wednesday appointed an existing employee to temporarily lead the staff.

The naming of Matt Beecher as interim superintendent came as board members decided to slow down their search for Phil Alvarado’s replacement.

Alvarado retires June 30, and the board had intended to have his replacement selected by now, but instead extended the timeline for the superintendent search, according to board president Jody Oliver.

Instead, they named Beecher, who is the district assistant superintendent for business services, to be the interim leader beginning July 1 and continuing until the job is filled. 

Before casting the vote to appoint Beecher, board member Linda Cordero echoed an earlier speaker’s comments regarding the amount of time already spent searching for a superintendent. 

“We are dismayed at this point that we really do not feel that we are ready to name the person who will replace Mr. Alvarado,” Cordero said. "But we want to assure everyone in the audience that we will continue with the utmost care and respect for not only everyone who works in our district, but for every member of our community and every single one of our 15,000-plus students."

Last week, members of the teachers union aired concerns about applicant John Ramirez Jr., who apparently was the top candidate for the job.

Ramirez has led the Alisal School District in Salinas for approximately five years. 

According to Monterey County media reports, Ramirez has been the focus of a sexual harassment allegation by a former employee, votes of no confidence from two classified and certificated employee unions in 2013, an investigation into reported misuse of a district credit card and censure of his teaching credential after pleading no contest to a charge of hit-and-run.

The Alisal district also has been at the center of fierce political battles. Once under state control, the district moved back to local control under Ramirez’s leadership.

On Wednesday night, several people spoke in favor of Ramirez’s hiring, including one who called him a “good fit” for the district and highly qualified for the job.

Ramirez recently met with a group of Santa Maria Valley residents, some of whom urged the board Wednesday night to hire him.

“We’ve met him and I think the experience he has had is a good match for our district,” retired teacher Helen Galvan said.

A letter read by Terri Zuniga, who serves on the City Council, supported Ramirez’s hiring.

During the meeting with approximately two dozen Santa Maria community members, Ramirez answered questions regarding negative aspects of his background, Zuniga said. 

“I was impressed by Mr. Ramirez’s forthrightness,” Zuniga said. “He did not at any time malign anyone, make negative comments about the parties involved or blame anyone. …

“His passion and commitment to the education of children, the educational system and the community at large was evident.”

After the board named Beecher the interim superintendent, Alvarado took the unusual step to thank the members for the extended timeline, adding that most decisions don't have to be made quickly except in emergencies or safety matters.

“It’s obvious over the last two weeks that there needs to be time and you have time,” he said.

Alvarado said both Beecher and Pat Grady, assistant superintendent of human resources, are qualified to handle duties beyond their written job descriptions.

“Matt is probably the brightest business person in the state,” Alvarado said, adding that because the district runs with minimal staff Beecher and Grady are familiar with the duties of the superintendent.

Beecher has worked for the district for the past 10 years.

He will serve on an interim basis until a permanent superintendent is hired. For taking on the extra duties, Beecher temporarily will be paid 9.715 percent more than his regular salary.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 