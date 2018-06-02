Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 10:57 am | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 

Santa Maria-Bonita School District, Educators Reach Tentative Contract Agreement After Impasse

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | June 2, 2018 | 2:17 p.m.

The Santa Maria Valley’s largest school district and its educators union have reached a tentative agreement after a prolonged contract dispute.

Leaders of the Santa Maria-Bonita School District and the Santa Maria Elementary Education Association (SMEEA) announced the resolution Saturday, days before the school year ends.

Bargaining teams from both sides met for more than 13 hours Friday with the aid of a state-appointed fact-finding panel.

Details of the agreement were not revealed, but both negotiating teams have recommended approval.

The agreement will replace one that expired June 30, 2017.

SMEEA members will receive details about the agreement this weekend, and they will have an opportunity to ask questions, discuss the agreement and vote on its ratification in the coming days, union leaders said.

The district’s Board of Education also must also vote to ratify the agreement.

Once ratified, the pact will extend through June 30, 2020.

The joint statement came from Superintendent Luke Ontiveros and SMEEA president Jose Segura.

In February, officials announced talks had stalled and requested help from a state mediator.

The dispute centered on whether the district could include language to keep class sizes high in early grades, something the union opposed, leaders said in February.

SMEEA members sought a 3 percent salary hike while the district offer 1 percent.

Union leaders also initially sought 100 minutes a week for prep time.

Ontiveros previously noted the school district, like counterparts throughout California, had faced an increased obligation to pay more for employee pensions affecting budgets.

This was the second year the district and educators unions declared a stalemate.

The Santa Maria-Bonita district has approximately 17,000 students ranging from pre-kindergarten through eighth grades.

