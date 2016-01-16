Feb. 1 Deadline Set for Santa Maria-Bonita School District Superintendent Applications

Sports

The second search for the Santa Maria-Bonita School District’s next superintendent is ramping up, with applications due Feb. 1.

School board trustees reopened the search last year after opposition arose about the first finalist for the job.

Longtime Superintendent Phil Alvarado retired in June, ending nearly 40 years of working in the Santa Maria district, after having attended district schools as a child.

The district’s consultant advertised the job opening in the Association of California Administrators newsletter in December and January, noting an application deadline of 5 p.m. Feb. 1.

According to its schedule, the board expects to narrow the field of candidates by Feb. 25, choosing candidates to interview.

The first interviews are scheduled for March 18, with another round planned the following day.

Once a finalist is chosen, board members likely will travel to the candidate’s school district to conduct interviews and a background check. An announcement of a new superintendent likely won’t occur until until May, officials say.

Along with advertising the vacancy, the district’s consultant, Dave Long & Associates of Laguna Beach, is recruiting candidates for the vacancy, district officials noted.

Prior to advertising for candidates, the board in August asked members of the public what qualities they wanted in the next superintendent of the district serving 16,500 students in kindergarten through eighth grade.

In October, the board also reviewed and approved a brochure about the district and the selection process, including the qualifications and personal characteristics the top candidate should have. A month later, the trustees selected interview questions to ask candidates.

The second search started after the board’s top candidate sparked opposition amid concerns about his background.

In June, faculty, staff and local residents spoke for and against the top candidate, John Ramirez Jr., who had led the Alisal Union School District in Salinas for five years.

According to Monterey County media reports, Ramirez had been the focus of a sexual harassment allegation by a former employee, votes of no confidence from two classified and certificated employee unions in 2013, an investigation into reported misuse of a district credit card, and censure of his teaching credential after pleading no contest to a charge of vehicle hit-and-run.

The Alisal district also had been at the center of fierce political battles. Once under state control, the district moved back to local control under Ramirez’s leadership.

Amid the outcry, Santa Maria-Bonita ​trustees chose to extend the search and appointed an interim — Matthew Beecher, the district’s assistant superintendent for business services — to lead the organization for this school year.

The Santa Maria-Bonita School District has 16 elementary schools — one is marking its first year — and four junior high schools.

With a recently passed bond measure the district has embarked on a massive facilities improvement project at its existing campuses and will build another new school.

