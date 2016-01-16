Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 1:52 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 
Sports

Feb. 1 Deadline Set for Santa Maria-Bonita School District Superintendent Applications

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | January 16, 2016 | 11:00 p.m.

The second search for the Santa Maria-Bonita School District’s next superintendent is ramping up, with applications due Feb. 1.

School board trustees reopened the search last year after opposition arose about the first finalist for the job.

Longtime Superintendent Phil Alvarado retired in June, ending nearly 40 years of working in the Santa Maria district, after having attended district schools as a child.

The district’s consultant advertised the job opening in the Association of California Administrators newsletter in December and January, noting an application deadline of 5 p.m. Feb. 1.

According to its schedule, the board expects to narrow the field of candidates by Feb. 25, choosing candidates to interview.

The first interviews are scheduled for March 18, with another round planned the following day.

Once a finalist is chosen, board members likely will travel to the candidate’s school district to conduct interviews and a background check. An announcement of a new superintendent likely won’t occur until until May, officials say. 

Along with advertising the vacancy, the district’s consultant, Dave Long & Associates of Laguna Beach, is recruiting candidates for the vacancy, district officials noted.

Prior to advertising for candidates, the board in August asked members of the public what qualities they wanted in the next superintendent of the district serving 16,500 students in kindergarten through eighth grade.

In October, the board also reviewed and approved a brochure about the district and the selection process, including the qualifications and personal characteristics the top candidate should have. A month later, the trustees selected interview questions to ask candidates.

The second search started after the board’s top candidate sparked opposition amid concerns about his background.

In June, faculty, staff and local residents spoke for and against the top candidate, John Ramirez Jr., who had led the Alisal Union School District in Salinas for five years.

According to Monterey County media reports, Ramirez had been the focus of a sexual harassment allegation by a former employee, votes of no confidence from two classified and certificated employee unions in 2013, an investigation into reported misuse of a district credit card, and censure of his teaching credential after pleading no contest to a charge of vehicle hit-and-run.

The Alisal district also had been at the center of fierce political battles. Once under state control, the district moved back to local control under Ramirez’s leadership.

Amid the outcry, Santa Maria-Bonita ​trustees chose to extend the search and appointed an interim — Matthew Beecher, the district’s assistant superintendent for business services — to lead the organization for this school year.

The Santa Maria-Bonita School District has 16 elementary schools — one is marking its first year — and four junior high schools.

With a recently passed bond measure the district has embarked on a massive facilities improvement project at its existing campuses and will build another new school.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 