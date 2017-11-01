Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 4:47 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Santa Maria-Bonita School District OKs 2-Story Plan For New Campus

Board of Education approval one step toward new site off College Drive south of Battles Road

The site plan for a new school in the Santa Maria-Bonita School District. The board of education recently gave the go-ahead for the district’s first two-story elementary campus.
The site plan for a new school in the Santa Maria-Bonita School District. The board of education recently gave the go-ahead for the district’s first two-story elementary campus. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | November 1, 2017 | 9:39 p.m.

The Santa Maria-Bonita School District’s 21st campus could be the valley’s first two-story elementary school.

The district’s Board of Education recently approved the school site plan for the campus proposed to be built on the northern section of the Enos Ranch development. 

“I’m excited,” said board president Linda Cordero. “Let’s start now.”

The campus funded by Measure T is proposed for land off College Drive south of Battles Road.

“The two-story will be unique for an elementary school for us,” said Matt Beecher, assistant superintendent for business services.  

“It will be unique here but in other areas in Willow Glen there’s some amazing two-story elementary schools that’s there’s no issue with,” said Vivek Harris from the district’s design consultant DLR Group

The Santa Maria district already has two-story buildings at junior high campuses.

At the district’s newest existing school, sprawling buildings require walking across concrete to reach other classrooms. 

Initially, consultants tried to incorporate 32 classrooms in hopes of accommodating up to 1,000 students at the campus. Upon review, the design features 28 to 29 classrooms.

The L-shaped building includes potential for adding another wing of classrooms to create a U-shaped campus, if needed, Harris said.

In addition to classrooms, the design calls for a learning commons, or enclosed areas in front of the classrooms for hosting small group lessons providing some flexibility.

Other features include outdoor learning environments and classrooms to serve students in the district’s Therapeutic Learning Program. 

The board needed to approve the location of buildings so the district’s environmental consultant could complete its next steps.

The recent site design approval is one step required to get the new school built following approval of the preliminary environmental assessment earlier this year.

Other approvals also will be sought from the Division of State Architect and California Department of Education.

Those approvals will support an application to the Office of Public School Construction to get in line for state Proposition 51 funding to match money from the district, Beecher said.

Another step to be completed is acquisition of the land.

Under the current schedule, the new school is set to open to students in 2020-21. 

In addition to building a new school, Measure T, a $45million bond approved by voters in 2014, called for completing projects on the district’s older campuses, including modernizing classrooms, repairing roofs, upgrading technology and science labs and replacing aging and electrical systems. 

The Santa Maria-Bonita district has approximately 17,120 students in transitional kindergarten through eighth grades.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 