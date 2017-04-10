Monday, April 23 , 2018, 6:29 pm | Partly Cloudy 58º

 
 
 
 

Santa Maria-Bonita School District, Teachers’ Union Declare Impasse

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | April 10, 2017 | 11:26 p.m.

An impasse has been declared in negotiations between the Santa Maria-Bonita School District and its teachers' union after contract talks stalled.

The declaration comes after the two sides met in 15 negotiating sessions since April of last year, the Santa Maria Elementary Education Association told members. 

“Despite reaching tentative agreement on several issues, SMEEA and the district have come to a deadlock on elements essential to settlement: salary, special education issues, mitigating the efforts of large class sizes, and release time for our president,” Jonathan Beyea, SMEEA negotiations chairperson, said in a letter to members.

Consensus has been reached on the calendar for the 2017-18 school year, district contribution toward health benefits, stipends for junior high school coaches, and slight changes to the grievance rules 

“We had hoped to conclude negotiation and bring all items to membership for ratification as soon as possible,” Beyea said. “However, the district has not brought forth proposals that are acceptable on the remaining elements. 

“The team, with counsel from our CTA representatives, has concluded that further negotiations would be futile, and decided the best course of action would be to declare impasse in the belief that a state-appointed mediator may help us come to an agreement.”

District representatives did not comment on the stalled negotiations and impasse declaration.

The union seeks a 3-percent pay raise, while the district offered a 0.25-percent raise on schedule and 2.75-percent off schedule, meaning it is a one-time payment and not ongoing. School district officials reportedly claim the agency cannot commit ongoing funding to salary hikes.

With an impasse declared, the Public Employment Relations Board will appoint a mediator to meet with both sides in hopes of reaching an agreement.

If mediation fails, the two sides would enter the fact-finding phase where they will present their cases to a three-member panel, which would recommend a settlement.

SMEEA urged members to contact school trustees to push for “a fair settlement that respects the work you do for our students and our families.

The district’s board meets at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Souza Student Support Center, 708 S. Miller St. 

SMEEA, led by president Jose Segura, has 823 members.

The Santa Maria-Bonita School District has more than 16,000 students in transitional kindergarten through eight-grade with 20 campuses in the city.

