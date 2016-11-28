Friday, June 29 , 2018, 2:38 pm | Overcast 69º

 
 
 
 

Santa Maria-Bonita Students Receive Minor Injuries After Bus Crash

Three students transported to Marian Regional Medical Center after bus collides with a SUV Monday morning, according to the school district

Three Santa Maria-Bonita School District students and some adults were injured after a school bus collision Monday morning blamed on a driver running a red light.

The students were passengers on the school bus when the incident occurred at Battles and Blosser roads at approximately 8:30 a.m., California Highway Patrol Officer Alex Ruiz said.

“From what I understand there were three students taken to Marian Medical Center with minor injuries,” Santa Maria-Bonita spokeswoman Maggie White said.

The other students on the bus at the time of the collision were transported to Arellanes Junior High School by a different school bus, she added. 

The collision involved the school bus, which was westbound on Battles Road, and a silver Kia SUV, which was northbound on Blosser Road, when the inattentive Kia driver ran a red light and was hit broadside by the bus, CHP Officer Chuck Jones said Monday afternoon.

Both vehicles reportedly were traveling approximately 30 to 35 mph, under the speed limit for both roadways.

The collision sent the Kia into four stopped vehicles at the intersection, damaging them, Jones said.

Two boys had lacerations on the forehead and knee while a girl complained of pain in her neck.

In addition to the injured children, the bus driver and an aide aboard complained of pain after the crash. The driver of one of stopped vehicles also had minor lacerations, but refused treatment, Jones said.

Santa Maria-Bonita contracts with Student Transportation of America for bus services.

Parents of the injured students were called and informed of the incident, with a second notification made to parents of students who were on the bus but not injured. 

A district-wide notification will be sent later Monday to all Santa Maria-Bonita families, White said.

In all, the 78-passenger bus had 61 students on board plus one adult aide and the driver, the CHP said. 

Since the bus had students as passengers, the CHP is investigating the collision, Ruiz said. 

