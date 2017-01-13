Santa Maria-Bonita Takes a Step Toward New School Site

A proposed home for a new elementary school campus in Santa Maria has received a preliminary approval, one of many steps needed before students can begin learning there.

The Santa Maria-Bonita School District board of education this week approved the preliminary environmental assessment for the new school, proposed for land near College Drive, south of Battles Road.

The site is part of the massive Enos Ranchos development under construction on more than 100 acres between Betteravia Road, College Drive and Highway 101. The project includes a new Costco home, other retailers, auto dealerships, residential development, a school site and a park.

The preliminary environmental assessment was a first step required before the district even begins talks to acquire the land, district spokeswoman Maggie White said.

The board’s approval came after a public hearing, where no one spoke, on the preliminary environmental assessment, White added.

The district’s consultant, Tetra Tech, researched the site’s past uses — oil fields and agriculture — before testing the soil.

The site sits in the former Santa Maria Oil Field, with the Enos Ranch land surrounding the proposed school site used for oil production from the 1930s to the 1990s.

The broader Enos Ranch land and the school site itself were used for row crop production from the 1930s through 2015, the research revealed.

But testing turned up nothing that exceeds state threshold levels or requires further testing, White said.

“The human health and ecological screening evaluations indicate that the compounds present at the site do not represent a meaningful risk to potential human or ecological receptors,” the Tetra Tech presentation said.

A second assessment analyzed potential danger from four pipelines within 1,500 feet of the site.

“The pipeline risk analysis results indicate that no meaningful level of risk would be posed to persons at the proposed Measure T School site,” the presentation said.

“Risks associated with school facility development in proximity to the pipelines, as proposed, are not meaningful,” the Tetra Tech presentation added.

The school board is expected to consider approving the final environmental assessment at an upcoming board meeting.

The new school, the 21st in the district that has more than 16,000 students, will be funded through Measure T, a $45 million bond approved by voters in 2014. In addition to the new school the bond money will be used for assorted projects at the district’s aging campuses.

