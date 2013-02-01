Car-Fire Probe Turns Up Weapon, Incendiary Device

Firefighters responding to a vehicle fire early Friday found more than they expected — a weapon and indications the blaze was deliberately set, according to the Santa Maria Fire Department.

Crews were called out at about 1 a.m. to the 800 block of South Depot Street, and found flames on the exterior of the engine compartment and a small fire in the trunk area, said Battalion Chief Scott Johnson.

After the blaze was quickly brought under control, investigators discovered an incendiary device and a loaded gun, Johnson said.

Investigators from both the Police and Fire departments were continuing their probe of the blaze, Johnson said.

