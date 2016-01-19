Santa Maria Catholic School To Reopen Wednesday After Gas Leak Forced Early Dismissal

St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic School in Santa Maria will reopen Wednesday, a day after a gas leak forced an early dismissal for students.

Principal Michelle Cox said Southern California Gas Company workers told her Tuesday afternoon the problem involving a gas line outside of a school building had been fixed and classes could resume Wednesday.

An odor of gas at noon Tuesday prompted the school to relocate students, alert authorities and ultimately notify parents of the early dismissal from the downtown campus.

The St. Mary's Preschool was not affected since it’s located on another block, Cox added.

St. Mary's, which currently has approximately 190 elementary students, opened in 1938.

