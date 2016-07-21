Friday, April 13 , 2018, 12:30 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Santa Maria Chamber of Commerce to Honor Local Leaders at Annual Banquet

By Molly Schiff for the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce | July 21, 2016 | 1:15 p.m.

The Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitor & Convention Bureau will host its 97th Annual Awards Dinner Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2016, at the Radisson Hotel in Santa Maria.

As has been the custom for decades, the chamber will present three special community awards during the event. This year’s award recipients are as follows:

» Robert P. Hatch Citizen of the Year Award: Ed Murray

» Robert F. Grogan Public Service Award: Bob Orach

​» Small Business of the Year: Salon Studio 23

» Large Business of the Year: Heritage Oaks Bank

In addition to these awards, the chamber will also honor its Ambassador of the Year, formally install Ed Carcarey (Mega 97.1) as its new chairman of the board, recognize outgoing board members and celebrate the myriad successes brought from the prior year.

There will be a cocktail hour at 6 p.m. with dinner and program starting at 7 p.m.

For more information about the event, contact the Chamber of Commerce at 805.925.2403.

Molly Schiff is a communications specialist for the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce.

 
