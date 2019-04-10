Santa Maria Chamber Offers Options for Sexual Harassment Prevention Training

New laws require that businesses with five or more employees provide sexual harassment prevention training by Jan. 1, 2020.

As an organization focused on serving the local business community, the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce believes it is important to make businesses aware of the new regulation, and offer options for local businesses to make sure they get the training completed before the deadline.

The Santa Maria Chamber has partnered with CalChamber to offer online harassment prevention training, which makes it easy for businesses to effectively train employees and meet compliance obligations at their convenience.

Human resources managers can purchase training for each employee, assign it to each employee by email, and manage which employees have completed the training. This training is available to any business; however, Santa Maria Chamber members will get a 20 percent discount off the training cost.

Trainings are available in English and Spanish. For more information, visit https://santamaria.com/chamber-affiliate-programs.

The chamber also has partnered with Your People Professionals to hold a series of in-person harassment prevention trainings. There are two different sessions — employee training and supervisor training. Sessions are open to anyone, but chamber members will receive a discounted price.

The chamber will be offering each session type two different times between now and the end of the year.

The first session for employees will be 8:30 a.m. April 18 in Shepard Hall at Santa Maria Public Library. To learn more and register, visit https://santamaria.com/events/details/harassment-prevention-training-series-employee-session-35613.

The first session for supervisors will be 8:30 a.m. May 14, also in Shepard Hall. For information and to register, go to https://santamaria.com/events/details/harassment-prevention-training-series-supervisor-session-35614.

— Molly Schiff for Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce.