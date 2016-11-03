Friday, June 15 , 2018, 1:37 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Santa Maria Chamber Salutes Veterans

By Molly Schiff for Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce | November 3, 2016 | 9:40 a.m.

At its annual Salute to Veterans lunch, the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce will recognize and honor local military veterans and their dedication to our country.

The event will be at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the historic Santa Maria Inn, 801 S. Broadway, Santa Maria.

This year's keynote speaker will be Robert P. (Bob) Hatch, who is one of the most highly decorated veterans of the Central Coast.

While on active duty in the U.S. Army, Hatch distinguished himself in Vietnam, receiving awards for valor, including the Silver Star, Bronze Star with V, Air Medal, Purple Heart (three awards), Army Commendation Medal, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry, Vietnam Campaign and Service Medals, and the coveted Combat Infantryman's Badge.

Hatch is a life member of the Vietnam Veterans of America, the Disabled American Veterans and the Military Order of the Purple Heart, and a member of American Legion Post 56.
 
Admission fee for the event is $20. The chamber encourages guests to sponsor a veteran’s lunch for an additional $20.

To learn more and register for the event, visit http://bit.ly/SaluteToVeterans2016, or email [email protected]
 
— Molly Schiff for Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 