Santa Maria Chamber Salutes Veterans

At its annual Salute to Veterans lunch, the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce will recognize and honor local military veterans and their dedication to our country.

The event will be at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the historic Santa Maria Inn, 801 S. Broadway, Santa Maria.

This year's keynote speaker will be Robert P. (Bob) Hatch, who is one of the most highly decorated veterans of the Central Coast.

While on active duty in the U.S. Army, Hatch distinguished himself in Vietnam, receiving awards for valor, including the Silver Star, Bronze Star with V, Air Medal, Purple Heart (three awards), Army Commendation Medal, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry, Vietnam Campaign and Service Medals, and the coveted Combat Infantryman's Badge.

Hatch is a life member of the Vietnam Veterans of America, the Disabled American Veterans and the Military Order of the Purple Heart, and a member of American Legion Post 56.



Admission fee for the event is $20. The chamber encourages guests to sponsor a veteran’s lunch for an additional $20.

To learn more and register for the event, visit http://bit.ly/SaluteToVeterans2016, or email [email protected]



— Molly Schiff for Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce.