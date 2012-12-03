Santa Maria Check-Cashing Store Robbed at Gunpoint

A man robbed a Santa Maria Check into Cash store at gunpoint Monday afternoon, and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Officers were called to the store at 230 E. Betteravia Road about 2:40 p.m., said Police Sgt. Terry Flaa.

A male suspect reportedly brandishing a firearm, approached employees of the business, and demanded cash, Flaa said.

He was given an undisclosed amount of money, and fled in an undisclosed type of vehicle.

Flaa said the suspect was described as approximately 5-foot-8, and weighing 140-160 pounds. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with unknown color of pants.

The Check into Cash store remained closed after the incident.

— Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.