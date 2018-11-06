Wednesday, November 7 , 2018, 12:22 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Santa Maria City Council Incumbents Appear Headed to Victory

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo 11:145 p.m. | November 6, 2018 | 9:44 p.m.

The first district-based election appears set to return two incumbents to the Santa Maria City Council.

In unofficial results from Tuesday’s election, incumbent Etta Waterfield appeared headed to a big win against challenger and attorney Rafael Gutierrez for District 4.

Waterfield had 63.2  percent of the votes to Gutierrez’s 36.2 percent with nearly 42 percent of the precincts reporting for the eastern edge of Santa Maria.

While Waterfield was excited at early results showing her well ahead of Gutierrez she was still cautious Tuesday night, mindful of losing by two votes several years ago.

“Should I come out and be successful I just want to thank everybody who voted for me,” she said. “I’m just grateful for their confidence that they would give me another four years.”

She added she was glad the campaign had ended “because it’s just nerve-wracking.”

For the District 3 race to represent the southwestern section of the city, Councilman Michael Moats led a relatively close battle for first place. 

Moats has 50.3 percent of the vote while Gloria Soto, a regional development manager for Planned Parenthood California Central Coast, had 42.5 percent with 53.8 percent of the precincts reporting.

The field also included grocery store manager Raymond Acosta, who trailed with 6.7 percent.

The race seeks to fill the seat now held by Councilman Jack Boysen, who chose not to run for re-election after serving eight years.

No matter what the outcome, Moats, a dermatologist, will end the night with a seat on the City Council since his current term doesn’t end until 2020.

The new council will have to decide how to fill the vacancy created if Moats is elected to the new four-year term.

Most agencies try to divide the city so current elected officials each come from a district, but this wasn’t possible for Santa Maria’s District 3 because Boysen and Moats live close to each other near Waller Park.

In 2017, after a threat of a lawsuit from 2016 failed council candidate Hector Sanchez, the City Council agreed to drop its at-large voting system and instead have four council seats selected by voters in four districts.

However, the mayor still will be elected by voters from throughout the city, the council decided.

Santa Maria’s mayor, Alice Patino, serves a four-year term so the office didn’t appear on Tuesday’s ballot.

In addition to the job of mayor, District 1 and District 2, will appear in the ballot in 2020.

Those terms now are held by Moats, whose at-large seat will become District 1, or the northwestern section of the city, and Michael Cordero for District 2, the north-central segment of Santa Maria.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

