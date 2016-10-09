Santa Maria Businessman Running for City Council on Message of Engagement

Small business owner Ed Hernandez said he decided to enter the campaign for Santa Maria City Council to help improve the community.

“What made me decide to run for City Council is just seeing the speed, or maybe I should say the lack of speed, of positive progress that was really not happening in town,” he said.

Hernandez, 61, is one of six candidates seeking two City Council seats in the Nov. 8 election, with the others being incumbent Terri Zuniga, former councilman Mike Cordero, businessman and community activist Hector Sanchez, businessman John Childers Jr. and Dr. Michael Moats, a dermatologist.

Since Hernandez moved to Santa Maria, he said the city’s population has more than doubled.

“In that time I’ve yet to see upscale restaurants open in Santa Maria, upscale hotels,” he said. “We get the good nice chains, but we don’t seem to attract the quality companies.”

Hernandez wants to recruit businesses to the city, but adds that he doesn’t want anything that would infringe on the agriculture industry, which is coping with regulatory and other challenges.

“It has to be the right kind of development and it can be done,” he said, adding that the city needs to attract companies offering good-paying jobs.

If elected to the council, Hernandez said he wants to focus on reducing crime.

“We can do much better,” he said. “We as a City Council, as a community, need to come up with ways we can work with them so we can help lessen the level of crime.”

Police need to develop programs in which officers interact with community members to break down barriers, much as the military hosts community events to engage the public.

“That really brings people together,” Hernandez said of the open houses, which often result in kids clambering on tanks and helicopters.

“You realize that the Army isn’t apart from us, but a part of us. There’s an inclusivity that you get with those kinds of events. I would like to see more of those kinds of things.”

Hernandez also said efforts should be made to thank police officers for their service while under intense scrutiny.

“I think they’re almost viewed with a level of suspicion, and that’s not good,” he said, adding that the community needs to trust its police force.

Hernandez grew up in Orange County and enlisted in the Army. He spent 10 years as a soldier but said he is most proud to have been commissioned as an officer, achieving the rank of captain before returning to civilian life.

He got into the pest control business in 1993 while seeking a management job. Eventually, it led to his purchase of Mission City Fumigation of Santa Maria. The business has about a dozen employees.

The rocky times brought about by the recession and housing slump were not easy, he said, “but through good work and people ... that work for me we were able to weather that storm.”

“It was difficult but we did it,” he said.

While change won’t be easy, he said Santa Maria has a lot talent for that transformation, adding he believes Mayor Alice Patino has done a good job.

“I want to help the town be better,” he said.

Hernandez and his wife, Mary, have four daughters and four grandchildren.

