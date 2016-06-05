Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 4:20 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Maria Council to Consider Libertine Brewing’s Appeal of Tasting Room Permit Denial

Craft beer business steps up effort to reverse Planning Commission rejection, neighbors’ pushback over parking and business operating hours

Libertine Brewing Company is not giving up on its quest for a permit for a tasting room as part of its operations in the A Street Busness Center, at 2325 A St. in western Santa Maria. Click to view larger
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | June 5, 2016 | 5:57 p.m.

A craft beer company’s appeal to operate a tasting room in Santa Maria will be heard by the City Council on Tuesday night as the business rallies supporters to sign a petition on its behalf.

Libertine Brewing Company is appealing the Planning Commission’s denial of its application for a conditional use permit for the proposed tasting room, which would be added at a west Santa Maria site where it plans to bottle and store beer.

But the proposal — at 2325 A St. in the A Street Business Center south of West Betteravia Road — has drawn objections from neighbors concerned about parking and other aspects of the operation. The bottling and storage of beer is allowed at the light industrial site, making only the tasting room an issue.

“While the brewery could have a positive impact on the community by offering a new small craft brewery to the city, the proposed project at this particular location could have a negative impact on the neighboring businesses in the A Street Business Center,” community development director Larry Appel said.

A higher-end brewery, Libertine intends to cater to a professional clientele and more experienced beer consumers, the company says.

“The tasting room would be secondary use that would allow the public to sample/enjoy our beers, provide for retail sales and tours to educate the consumers on the operations of a brewery,” said Eric Newton, a Libertine representative.

As a solution, Libertine has recommended limiting tasting room hours to 5 to 10 p.m. Fridays and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. weekends, with no public serving on weekdays.

A Planning Commission proposal, prior to the denial, set hours of 5 to 10 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. weekends with a limit of 14 patrons.

However, with a shared parking agreement in place to use nearby spaces, the proposal called for allowing up to 20 patrons, and 25 after the first year if no problems exist.

City planning staff suggested the council implement a condition of allowing tasting to occur by appointment only to ease neighbors’ concerns about parking.

“Staff considers these to be valid concerns,” Appel said in a report to the council. “If Libertine operated on an appointment only basis for public serving activities, then Libertine can proactively inform a patrol where they need to park. Also, this allows Libertine to prevent an influx of customers at any one time.

“An appointment-only requirement would be the most effective way to ensure the parking rights of neighboring business and property owners are not infringed upon,” he added.

Libertine does not support an appointment-only approach, city staff said.

While tasting rooms are allowed at other light industrial and commercial manufacturing locations in Santa Maria, Libertine’s site is unique, city staff said, adding that each tenant space and building at the complex is on separate property that includes part of the parking lot.

In a letter of opposition, Richard Meyer, president of Meyer Asset Management and an A Street Business Center representative, urged the council to uphold the denial, saying the proposed tasting room would lead to major parking issues.

He said the property owner invested $20 million to build a first-class, 175,000-square-foot industrial project with 33 buildings.

“It does not seem fair or equitable that the proposed CUP be granted in A Street Business Center,” Meyer said. “Quite simply, the tasting room belongs at another location.”

Libertine is rallying support on social media sites, and it launched an online petition that had nearly 500 signatures as of Sunday afternoon.

The petition claims the tasting room is integral to the business plan.

“First, because of our unique processes and ingredients, it is very important to be able to have one-on-one interactions with our customers to explain our process and ingredients, and why we are doing what we do,” the petition says.

“Second, the profit on our esoteric beers is very small when selling into distribution, and especially on our small scale, so selling a majority of our product at retail price is the only way a small brewery like us can survive.”

Also on Tuesday’s agenda, the City Council will consider taking the first step toward adopting a Responsible Pet Ownership Ordinance, encouraging people to spay or neuter cats and dogs.

Santa Maria is the only city in Santa Barbara County to not yet adopt the ordinance. Guadalupe was the last municipality to do so, in 2014.

The council also will hear an update on the city’s fireworks education and enforcement program to extinguish illegal fireworks use, as well as a presentation on the Hometown Hero Program’s first honorees, military veterans who will be recognized with banners around the city.

The City Council meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall, 110 E. Cook St.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

