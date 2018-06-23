Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 1:40 pm | Overcast with Haze 67º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Maria City Council Meetings to Start An Hour Earlier on Trial Basis

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | August 30, 2017 | 3:06 p.m.

Santa Maria City Council meetings will begin an hour earlier after members agreed to change the time on a trial basis.

Starting with the Sept. 5 meeting, the council sessions will start at 5:30 p.m., instead of 6:30 p.m., for the next 6 months.

Councilman Jack Boysen first raised the idea at the end of the June 20 meeting, noting that other agencies, including the Santa Barbara City Council, start their meetings in the afternoon. 

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors meetings start at 9 a.m.

The Goleta City Council also meets in the afternoon, plus has an evening session.

Boysen said an earlier meeting time could boost participation among those getting off work at 5 p.m. 

“I certainly think the benefits of an earlier start time outweigh any of the negatives,” Boysen added during the Aug. 1 meeting.

“I would be in favor of taking a six-month trial run at 5:30 and see how that works,” he added.

Mayor Alice Patino said she had heard from senior citizens who said they would attend meetings but don’t like to drive in the dark.

“Starting regular City Council meetings earlier would allow the opportunity for more discussion on agenda items as well as provide the opportunity to finish meetings earlier,” City Manager Rick Haydon said.

An earlier start time would enable members of the public, including high school civic students and Boy Scouts, to stay through the entire meeting, Haydon added.

The city manager also suggested an earlier meeting time would benefit print media trying to make a deadline.

After hearing public concerns, Boysen suggested adding another public comment for the end of the meeting to accommodate those unable to get to meetings at 5:30 p.m. so they could speak about issues not on the agenda.

“I agree with Mr. Boysen the 5:30 (start) would be a good trial and who knows, maybe in the end of this we will consider going a little bit earlier,” Councilman Mike Cordero added.

Suggestions of 5 p.m. or 3 p.m. were rejected as potentially too early.

Three members of the public who spoke during the Aug. 1 meeting objected to the earlier time.

Cynthia Gudino said she works to get community members to attend council meetings, but many are hesitant due to the lack of translation services or complaints their comments aren’t translated properly. 

She said many work in the fields after 5 p.m. and would not be able to attend the earlier meeting.

Cordero said many factors led to the time change, and denied the City Council was trying to keep groups of residents from attending the meeting. 

“We’re trying to try it out for a while to see whether we can get more people …” Cordero said. “There is no effort here by any of the five of us, I’m absolutely certain, that we’re note trying to cut people out of the meeting. 

“That is not happening. We’re looking for an option to enhance the attendance at this important function of our local government, Cordero said.

Regular meetings of the City Council are held on the first and third Tuesday of each month at the Council Chambers of City Hall, 110 E. Cook St., unless otherwise specified.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 