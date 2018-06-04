Santa Maria City Council OKs Mini-Storage, Wine Warehouse Facility

Rejection of appeal clears way for Great American Self-Storage facility on 7.9 acres at 1265 W. Betteravia Road

The Santa Maria City Council on Tuesday rejected an appeal and agreed to allow a mini-storage facility to be built on West Betteravia Road.

The council voted unanimously to allow applicant David Pick’s proposed Great American Self-Storage facility on 7.9 acres at 1265 W. Betteravia Road.

The project calls for a mini-warehouse and self-storage facility made up of 11 buildings adding up to 110,000 square feet and 513 storage units.

The facility will be equipped to provide temperature-controlled storage for wines and parking for recreational vehicles.

In February, the Planning Commission approved the project, but resident John Stratton filed an appeal, contending the plan lacked adequate parking and expressing concern about large RVs backing onto Betteravia Road.

Community Development Director Chuen Ng said the proposal meets city standards for parking with five spaces near the office, two spaces for an on-site manager and 71 spaces distributed throughout the site.

Stratton did not attend the meeting. Pick also was absent, but was represented by Laurie Tamura from Urban Planning Concepts, who urged the council to reject the appeal.

Tamura said the project would provide abundant parking, and added that the design calls for wider driving aisles to accommodate larger fire trucks.

"I think this is more of a state-of-the-art mini-storage facility than you’ll probably see in the rest of Santa Maria,” Tamura said.

Trustee and property manager Burt Fugate also urged approval of the project, nothing that he had spent a year going through the planning phase.

“It is important that the project proceed and not be delayed further,” Fugate said.

Councilwoman Etta Waterfield urged the council to move forward with considering the appeal despite Stratton’s absence.

“The parking is completely covered and is legal, so there isn’t any reason to delay this process,” Waterfield said, adding that Stratton had not presented valid reasons as part of his appeal to justify the council overturning the Planning Commission’s action.

In another matter, the City Council heard from several residents asking for the city to adopt a buffer zone to ban gun shops near schools.

Buffer zones are established around schools for agricultural pesticide use and cannabis businesses, said Abraham Melendrez from Central Coast Alliance United for a Sustainable Economy.

“If there’s anything in the world that should have a buffer zone around schools it’s the advertisement and sale of deadly weapons,” Melendrez said.

Get R Gun sits across South Broadway from Santa Maria High School, making the business the focus of a rally last month.

City Manager Jason Stilwell noted that any land use or zoning changes would not cover existing properties, such as the gun shop, which would be grandfathered in since it was approved under the regulations at the time.

