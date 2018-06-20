Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 12:47 pm | Partly Cloudy 67º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Maria Council Votes Down Extension of Discount Store Ban

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | October 16, 2013 | 7:13 p.m.

A temporary ban on bargain-basement discount stores in Santa Maria’s downtown area will expire this week after the Santa Maria City Council failed to pass an extension Tuesday.

Council members voted 3-2 to extend the temporary ban, but four votes were needed, according to Larry Appel, director of community development.

Council members Jack Boysen and Terri Zuniga voted against the measure that would have lengthened the temporary ban nine months and built upon the 45-day interim ban ordinance that council unanimously approved Sept. 3.

The temporary ban expires Friday.

The initial temporary ordinance was pushed through after a tiff between Santa Maria officials and National Stores Inc. DBA Fallas Discount Stores, which earlier this year sought an occupancy permit to move into a vacant building the company already owned and renovated at 201 Town Center West.

The occupancy permit was required under current city code because the 85,900-square-foot shopping center space, which formerly housed Mervyn’s, was much larger than the 5,000-square-foot threshold that requires council consent, according to the Downtown Specific Plan area.

In June, the council denied approval of a permit because officials weren’t sure that Fallas was consistent with the goal of the downtown plan, which was approved in 2008 to re-establish downtown Santa Maria as a “destination” and to attract outsiders to the region.

The council eventually approved the permit in August after Fallas threatened legal action, and the store opened this fall.

An extension of the discount store ban ordinance would have remained in effect while staff studied the issue in order to present a permanent regulation on the subject, not necessarily an all-out ban of the retailers.

After the extension failed this week, council members unanimously voted to instruct Appel to continue studying options for development in the city’s downtown plan area. 

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 