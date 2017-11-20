Etta Waterfield Announces Bid for Re-Election to Santa Maria City Council

November 2018 balloting will be first since the city switched to district-based elections

Flanked by family and friends, incumbent Santa Maria City Councilwoman Etta Waterfield announced Monday that she plans to seek another four-year term.

Waterfield, a Republican, was first elected to the City Council in 2014 when she was the top vote-getter in a contest that saw incumbent Councilman Jack Boysen taking second in the race for two seats.

She told a crowd of 50-plus people who gathered outside the Santa Maria Public Library on Monday that she was making a bid for re-election because the “desire to make a difference still burns within my soul.”

If re-elected, Waterfield pledged to continue working tirelessly for everyone in the city, not just those individuals in her district, as Santa Maria has recently transitioned to district-based elections.

The city is now split into four voting districts, and voters can only elect city council candidates from their respective districts.

Waterfield lives in District 4, which roughly extends from the city’s border with Orcutt north, past Marian Regional Medical Center to the Santa Maria River levee. She must run for re-election next November to keep her seat on the council.

Boysen’s seat, which is now in District 3, the southwest portion of Santa Maria, will also be up for re-election in the upcoming election.

He hasn’t announced his intentions to run or not.

“I am standing in my district right here that has been assigned over to me,” Waterfield told the crowd, as her newly engaged son and his fiancee stood by her side, along with several county and city officials.

“I have been placed with certain boundaries, but I promise I will continue to support all residents throughout the city of Santa Maria,” she said. “I will continue to be your city councilwoman no matter where you live and you can always call on me.”

Waterfield spoke to numerous achievements Santa Maria has made since she took office, including Operation Matador, which took more than a dozen dangerous gang members off the street and stopped a rash of killings that plagued the city for more than a year, to the development of the Enos Ranchos project, which is expected to increase the city’s tax base, and her desire to remain involved in city affairs.

“Through the last three years of my tenure, we have made significant and positive changes to our city through public safety, economic development and quality-of-life issues,” she said.

Waterfield also said she would also continue to work with other local elected officials who also serve on boards such as the county’s Air Pollution Control District and the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments for the betterment of Santa Maria.

She wrapped up her campaign announcement by thanking the crowd and telling those individuals that have backed her — supporters ranged from business men and women to ranchers — it has been her privilege to serve them and she hopes for another term in office.

“It has been a lot of hard work,” Waterfield said. “When people ask me if I like it, I say, ‘I do. When they ask which part, I say, ‘All of it; The good, bad and ugly because it all comes together.’ And, it really does.”

In the November 2020 election, voters in District 1 (northwest Santa Maria ) and District 2 (northeast Santa Maria) will each elect a candidate to the City Council and all voters will decide the mayor's position.

