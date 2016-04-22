Santa Maria Coalition to Work ‘For Life’ to Keep Youth Safe

Santa Maria residents are encouraged to participate in the next meeting of a coalition aiming to support the city’s youth with a theme of por vida, or for life.

The group, One Community Action, has distilled seven months of meetings into a proposed action plan to present and discuss.

The next meeting of One Community Action is scheduled at the Minami Community Center, located at 600 W Enos Drive, from 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, 2016.

The agenda includes a presentation of proposed items for an action plan encompassing three focus areas — community building, education and resources — which will be the focus of future meetings.

Representing a cross-section of the community, the coalition consists of parents, educators, students, elected officials and various nonprofits and agencies including the City of Santa Maria.

Questions may be directed to Pete Flores III, director of student services, Santa Maria Joint Union High School District, at 805.922.4573 x4207.

— Mark van de Kamp is the public information officer for the City of Santa Maria.