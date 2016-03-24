Santa Maria Coalition To Work ‘For Life” to Keep Youths Safe

Despite a gang sweep netting 16 arrests, a Santa Maria coalition representing a cross-section of the community must continue its work “for life” to stop young people from falling victim to violence.

That was the message Wednesday night when more than 100 people gathered at the Santa Maria Foursquare Church for One Community Action, where police Chief Ralph Martin updated members on a massive operation targeting suspects allegedly involved in local shootings, some talked about community building, and others spoke on the variety of services to help youths and young adults.

“I think the meetings that you’re having now should continue, because it’s going to have an impact on our youth and others for the future so they’ll see there’s no use living a life like this,” Martin said.

Pete Flores, One Community Action co-founder and an employee of the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District, agreed.

“I don’t want there to be a false sense of security that with all of these arrests there aren’t still things that we can do because we know our kids have fallen victim,” Flores said. “The focus of tonight is about community building — community building so that when the next crisis comes to our town we would already have the relationships built with all the people in this room to be able to immediately intervene and, if at all possible, help our kids to not fall as victims anymore.”

The coalition isn’t targeting gangs but anything threatening to harm youths, Flores said.

“Our words that we use are por vida — for life — because gangs use that as a false pretense of joining a gang,” Flores said. “But we’re talking about for life to save life. And I want everyone to realize the victims are real. Whether an entity moved into our city, they took our kids lives. That’s real.”

Por vida also is an acronym that stands for positive, outreach, redirection, violence, interdiction and intervention, drugs and alcohol awareness.

A three-level approach will include prevention, intervention and suppression, Flores said.

As she discussed steps involved in community building, Councilwoman Terri Zuniga said teen pregnancy rates, high school dropout rates and others are problems that have needed to be addressed.

“We had issues way before the recent violence that we experienced that we need to be addressing,” Zuniga said.

Since the group last met, a Santa Maria Police Department-led Operation Matador culminated with the arrests of 16 alleged members of the violent international street gang linked to many of the incidents that terrorized the city, Martin said in a presentation similar to one he gave recently during a City Council meeting.

Most are charged with conspiracy to commit murder and other gang-related charges. The investigation is credited with stopping six potential murders from occurring.

No one has been charged with actual homicides, but the chief said he believes the investigation ultimately will connect the crimes with defendants.

“I think it’s worth mentioning — these people you just saw, their booking photos, these are not people from Santa Maria. This is not indicative of the residents of Santa Maria,” Martin said.

Many arrived within the past three years, coming from El Salvador, Honduras and possibly Mexico.

“With one exception, I don’t think any of them attended our schools. I don’t believe any of them really had anything to do with the city, other than living here and doing what they did,” Martin said.

Mayor Alice Patino added that the violence doesn’t reflect Santa Maria.

“We are a community and we are a community that cares about people,” she said, noting that Santa Maria raises more funds at its Relay for Life than wealthier Santa Barbara.

“This is what Santa Maria is — it’s a community that comes together when we have issues,” she said.

The mayor said some people tell her they won’t drive north of Betteravia Road due to the city’s violence.

“Of course, I won’t tell you what I’m thinking when they say that to me, because it’s not very nice and this is a house of God,” Patino said. “We need to stay together and continue what we’re doing right now.”

A role of One Community Action is spreading the word about resources available to help youths and their families.

Wednesday night included presentations about various programs available, including Los Compadres, a camp for troubled youths operated by the Community Action Commission.

Santa Maria Youth and Family provides substance-abuse counseling for free, a representative said.

And Santa Maria Recreation and Parks is set to launch new programs and offer jobs to youths as summer approaches.

Agencies that work with various groups need to be respectful and avoid marginalizing people, said Brenda Garcia from Child Abuse Listening Mediation or CALM.

“It’s not an us-versus-them. … We’re really trying to build a community. It’s all of us,” said Garcia. “We’re all in this together.”

