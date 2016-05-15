Friday, April 20 , 2018, 9:37 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Santa Maria Commission Backs Full Smoking Ban for Parks, Public Spaces

Signs already remind visitors to parks in Santa Maria about rules limiting smoking near playgrounds. The Santa Maria Recreation & Parks Commission is seeking to ban smoking at all parks and public spaces in the city. The proposal will move to the City Council for consideration. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
The Santa Maria Recreation & Parks Commission wants to snuff out smoking at all city parks. 

The commissioners have unanimously recommended that the City Council adopt a law banning smoking in parks and other public spaces. 

“I think we need to make the unhealthy choice the harder choice and the healthy choice the easier choice,” commission chair Yleana Velasco said.

Recreation & Parks Director Alex Posada said the commission could recommend a total ban or establish some designated smoking areas, such as in larger parks. 

But commissioners picked a complete ban for their recommendation, which will be forwarded to the City Council.

The new recommendation comes years after a previous effort to get smoking banned from parks. That effort failed when the City Council narrowly rejected the ban in 2009. 

Staff looked at the issue again and decided to bring the matter back to the commission.

“We try to be a health-based organization, try to encourage healthy lifestyles,” Posada said.

City staff has noted a rash of incidents involving smoking in public spaces, such as the area near the library where smokers measure out the 20-foot distance to light up a cigarette.

“Most obvious to me because I walk through it when I go to meetings at the library is when you cross the Lavagnino Plaza area there’s a lot of smoking going there and if you bring your kids through there sometimes you have to walk through a cloud of smoke in order to get to the library,” Posada said. 

County parks have a similar ban on smoking, although Posada said he has seen people smoking at those parks. 

“It’s an issue. We have to address that, and I think public education is the best way to do it,” he said.

Under state law, smoking is prohibited within 25 feet of playgrounds.

Edwin Weaver from Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley urged the commissioners to support the ban, noting that while smoking is declining the rates are rising when electronic cigarettes are included. 

“The way we attack this is through policy and policy starts at the local level,” he said. “We say, ‘You know what, smoking is bad for you. We don’t want you to have an easy time to smoke so we’re going to limit where you smoke and that includes our public spaces.’”

Weaver said the county has programs to help people quit smoking with assorted resources available for free.

In response to a question, Weaver said new federal and state laws treat vaping as other tobacco products. He said signs at schools use a special symbol that signifies it is banned along with traditional smoking. 

