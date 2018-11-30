Pixel Tracker

Santa Maria Community Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony — Rain or Shine

By Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria | November 30, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

The Santa Maria Recreation and Park Department and People for Leisure and Youth, Inc. invite community residents to the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony Friday, Dec. 1, at the City Hall courtyard, corner of Cook Street and Broadway (Highway 135).

Festivities begin at 4:30 p.m. and include refreshments, holiday caroling by the Coastal Voices Choir, and the grand illumination of the 24-foot Christmas tree at 5:20 p.m. to coincide with the start of the Santa Maria Parade of Lights.

This year, the light switch will be flipped by Audrey Alonzo-Meloncon, 16, an aspiring photographer who is recovering from a malignant peripheral nerve sheath tumor.

She was diagnosed at the start of the year, and was lucky to have surgery a few months later. Her condition has not set her back from pursuing her artistic hobby of painting with acrylics.

Alonzo-Meloncon and her family said they are grateful to Dignity Health Cancer Center, Mission Hope, and the staff of UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital for their dedicated care.

The community is invited to join Alonzo-Meloncon, her family and their dogs as they welcome the holiday season.

There still are ornaments for sale through the People for Leisure and Youth, Inc.’s Holiday Spirit Project fundraiser.

Make a donation of $25 to PLAY, Inc. and receive an ornament to take home, an ornament on the community Christmas tree in honor of someone of your choosing.

New this year, VIP parade viewing for five people and a reserved parking spot near the tree will be granted to sponsors donating before 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30. Visit www.santamariaatplay.org for more details.

Questions regarding this event may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department, 805-925-0951 ext. 2260.

— Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria.

 

