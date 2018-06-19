Santa Maria Council Adopts Budget Calling For Reductions In Some Services

Office closures on Fridays, reduced watering at parks, ongoing job vacancies planned to help close financial gap

City jobs left vacant, less watering in parks, employees paying a portion of retirement costs, and a dip into rainy-day funds will help the city of Santa Maria achieve a balanced budget for the next two years.

On Tuesday night, the Santa Maria City Council unanimously adopted the proposed spending blueprint for a two-year budget cycle that spans the 2018-19 and 2019-20 fiscal years.

For the first year, which begins July 1, the general-fund operating revenue totals $71.6 million, while proposed general-fund spending would be $80 million, leaving a projected financial gap of $8.5 million.

The total annual budget for first year, including general and special funds, totals $220 million, he said.

Santa Maria, unlike some cities, has experienced growth that will help its budget, but it still must cope with expenditures climbing quicker than revenues.

City Manager Jason Stilwell said service reductions, vacant jobs and a pair of reserve funds were key to drafting the spending plan.

“With those four strategies, we’re able to close the budget gap and present a balanced budget to the council tonight,” Stilwell said.

Once a city worker leaves or retires, Santa Maria will continue to delay filling positions to save money, he said.

The city has 517 full-time positions, and does not plan to lay off any workers.

“The impact of that is we have potentially less service to the customer, because we have the vacancies and are unable to provide the service, or we’re providing the same level of service with current employees working overtime or additional hours,” Stilwell said.

Similar efforts this year saved $2 million, Stilwell said, adding that the city hopes see that number climb to $3 million in the coming fiscal year.

The multiple vacancies have led to a decision to close city offices on Fridays to the public, starting June 29, with administrative offices mostly affected.

“Those offices will be closed to the public because there will be a skeleton crew working on those days doing the work of the public,” Stilwell said. “It’s an opportunity for us to do more with less, honestly.”

Closures on Fridays will not affect the Police Department, Public Library, Recreation and Parks Department, or Utilities Department.

Local residents may notice reduced watering of lawns in parks as another money-saving measure, Stilwell said.

“We don’t anticipate dead parks and brown parks, but they will be impacted with their watering schedule, and they may not be as green as they have been,” Stilwell said.

The budget likely will deplete the Local Economic Augmentation Fund, one-time revenues used to close financial gaps in recent years.

But to balance the budget in the second year, Stilwell has suggested using money stashed in an Economic Stabilization Reserve Fund designed to boost city coffers during a recession.

Like other cities, Santa Maria continues to wrestle with rising pension costs expected to climb for several more years.

“That really is what frames the budget for the next two years, but also going forward for the next six years,” Stilwell said.

One solution will be employees, including those who worked for the city the longest, to pony up a share of the California Public Employee Retirement System costs.

Employees on tiers already paying a share of the retirement costs also will contribute a larger amount under pacts hashed out with assorted unions and approved by the City Council Tuesday night.

The city spending plan includes what Stilwell labeled “a robust capital budget,” with money eyed for 108 projects such as the next phase of developing the new landfill near Los Flores Park, a Santa Maria police shooting range, and three interchange improvement efforts at Highway 101 at Broadway, Main Street and Betteravia Road.

Other projects focus on new parks at Enos Ranch and Harvest Glen.

Councilman Jack Boysen said the city is a long way from being broke despite some significant structural deficits.

“I’m happy with the budget as presented. I think it is something this council should adopt,” he said, before the council voted unanimously to approve the proposal.

