Santa Maria Council Approves Enos Ranchos Development

Discussion focuses on landscaping and visibility during meeting for huge shopping center, auto dealerships west of Highway 101 at Betteravia Road

The huge Enos Ranchos development gained Santa Maria City Council approval Tuesday night after most of the debate in more than three hours of discussion focused on trees and landscaping.

The City Council voted to certify the environmental document, adopt the new Enos Ranchos Specific Plan, repeal a previous plan and other actions, weeks after planning commissioners recommended approval.

Enos Ranchos is proposed for 130 acres near Betteravia Road and Highway 101, what city officials called one of the last large blocks of undeveloped land.

San Luis Obispo-based developer Nick Tompkins of NKT Commercial entered into a contract to purchase 115 acres while local auto dealers will acquire the remaining 26 acres. Escrow will close in the spring.

The new Enos Ranchos plan, replacing one approved in 2008, proposes a mix of big box stores, retail shops, offices, car lots, an elementary school, a park, offices and apartments.

“We believe this is going to be an exceptional regional retail center,” said Community Development Director Larry Appel.

Specifically, the site will become the new home for Costco and its addition of a gas station, plus the city’s first Lowe’s along with assorted other yet-to-be-identified retailers.

Planning Division Manager Peter Gilli said details in the development’s specific plan focused on “where people will be and what people will see” with emphasis placed on street frontages, entrances and public areas.

“And that’s why a lot of the discussion is going to be about landscaping along the streets,” Gilli added.

The requirement for canopy trees came from past discussions about improving the city’s aesthetics in addition to environmental reasons.

But the number of trees for the retail areas also sparked debate, before being postponed to be resolved by planning commissioners during the planned development permit review.

“The impulse buyer is a significant portion of the dollar sales that are generated in a commercial shopping center and so it’s important that there is some visibility,” Tompkins said.

One retailer who contacts him regularly said, “Look, we didn’t pay to go on the busiest street in town to be hidden behind a forest,” Tompkins said.

“That was an exaggeration, but that’s his perspective,” Tompkins said, adding there’s compromise that can be reached and expressed sympathy at the stance of auto dealers.

Enos Ranchos consultant Laurie Tamura said the developers agreed to plant a substantial excess of trees, but wanted to trim the number.

City staff said that as a concession to requiring additional trees, the project would allow more signage than typically allowed and that the higher number of trees is aimed at offsetting the visual impact of the development.

The planning process would allow flexibility at the permit stage to discuss the specific number of trees called for in the project’s parking area, Gilli said.

“Because the project is putting trees almost everywhere a tree can go,” he said. “There’s opportunities to notch that down that the Planning Commission can look at.”

Tree requirements also were a concern of auto dealers. Several existing dealerships — Honda of Santa Maria, Toyota of Santa Maria, Home Motors Chevrolet/Cadillac— will move to the new freeway frontage and new dealers are expected to come to town. Auto dealer representatives said they hope to add Lexus and others to the lineup while also filling existing facilities south of Bettervia Road.

But auto dealer representatives expressed concern about tree height, eager to protect views of the lots from Highway 101.

“It would not make sense to move out to the 101 freeway and then potentially block the view of the auto mall,” said Michael Bouquet, a partner in the Honda and Toyota dealerships.

“We like trees, we just prefer palm trees and it's for obvious reasons — they don't block the visibility of both the inventory and the dealership,” Bouquet added.

In the end, the council agreed to allow the auto dealers to use palm trees along lots visible from Highway 101 frontage, instead of canopy trees.

Mayor Alice Patino said the staff requirement for more trees stemmed from City Council and Planning Commission discussions months ago about making new developments more attractive.

“But, I understand this is a business that needs to have more visibility. I don’t want this to be a standard. I guess I don’t want other people coming back and saying, ‘OK, you did this for them,’” she said. “To me, this is a different business.”

The council also voted to include a new auto overlay on the land proposed for car dealerships to ensure new vehicles are sold on the sites. Any changes to the proposal would require amendments to the specific plan.

The various actions Tuesday night clear the way for the fast-track project to return to the planning commission later this month to consider the tentative tract map as well as planned development permits for the retail shopping and

The developer hopes to start work at the site this summer.

