After Hearing from Community, Santa Maria Council Backs Ban on ‘Spice,’ Other Synthetic Drugs

Parents of students involved in an incident at El Camino Junior High School are among speakers pushing for officials to adopt the ordinance

In her three decades as an educator, a Santa Maria assistant principal has seen youths under the influence of assorted substances, but experienced a first earlier this month after several students showed up under the influence of a synthetic drug.

“This is the first time I’ve seen a kid come up to me and say, 'I thought I was going to die,'" said Barbara Jones, assistant principal at El Camino Junior High School.

Jones, parents and those who work to battle substance abuse in the community showed up Tuesday night to urge the Santa Maria City Council to adopt a ban on the possession, distribution and sale of “Spice” and other intoxicating synthetic drugs.

After hearing from more than a dozen people, including sometimes tearful testimony, the council unanimously approved the introduction and first reading of the ordinance, with the second reading and final approval expected at the June 2 meeting. Audience members included several students from Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley.

“This has got to stop. This insanity has to stop,” Councilman Jack Boysen said near the end of the hour-long discussion.

“Spice” and other synthetic drugs, such as “bath salts,” are legally sold at local smoke shops, convenience stores and other sites.

Although labeled not safe for human consumption, the drugs are sold with cartoon characters on the packaging to attract younger buyers. The assorted herbs are laced with chemical substances to create the “high.”

“This is becoming an epidemic, not only in the city of Santa Maria but nationwide,” Santa Maria police Sgt. Alfredo Ruiz told the council.

He noted 10 instances of interactions with people under the influence of synthetic drugs, which cause psychosis and other effects. Some can lead to permanent brain damage, speakers said.

“It’s a big problem for law enforcement and also for the parents,” Ruiz added. “These items are being sold legally at different areas here in our community and they are packaged in such a fashion to entice young kids to use these particular items.”

In reality, the synthetic drugs are addictive, dangerous and easy to find, speakers said.

“The way the product is marketed to the consumers is nothing short of appalling,” said Wendy Stanley, juvenile probation manager for the Santa Barbara County Probation Department. “They’re packaged to look like candy and have fun names and colorful packaging.”

She added that the Probation Department has seen the harsh impact of the effects of synthetic drugs on youths, including paranoia, psychotic episodes and hallucinations with some long-term effects on personalities, brain function and behaviors.

“These are very dangerous substances that are being sold legally, so I urge the City Council and the mayor to take action to keep our citizens safe,” Ruiz said.

Other educators, including Mark Richardson, superintendent of the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District, and Doni-Jo Munro from the Santa Barbara County American Indian Education Program, also spoke out for the ban.

Chuck Madson from the Coast Valley Substance Abuse Treatment Center recalled one client showing up in expensive shoes and a new NFL jersey. Knowing the man couldn’t afford the items, Madson said he began asking questions. The young man said he had traveled to Santa Maria from Lompoc — which already prohibits the sale, use and distribution of the substances — to buy large quantities he could then sell.

Two parents of junior high school students involved in the May 8 incident where students showed up to the El Camino campus under the influence of “Spice” also spoke, telling of the toll the incident has taken on their families.

Speaking in Spanish while crying, Teresa Zupita said she didn't want other families to go through what her did.

"Her family has been very affected by this," translator Gina Cortez from Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley said. "She's sharing that no mother should receive a phone call about their son or daughter or especially seeing their son or daughter lying in a hospital bed. This has a been a big hit for the family and she's here tonight to ask that you ban the sale of Spice here in Santa Maria because she doesn't want this to affect any other families as much as it has affected hers and her son."

While state and federal laws target the substances, manufacturers revise the chemical composition to skirt those bans.

Assistant City Attorney Phil Sinco said the Santa Maria law should include non-limiting language in an effort to ensure the synthetic drugs and any derivatives and alterations of them fall under the ban.

In addition to banning the substances and establishing citations, the Santa Maria law would assess administrative fines up to $1,000 a day and could lead to civil processes such as restraining orders or injunctions as allowed for abatement of nuisances. One section would allow revocation of business license for any establishment caught selling or distributing the synthetic drugs.

After hearing from the speakers, Councilwoman Etta Waterfield said, “Boy, did I get an education. As an elected official, our number one priority is public safety. We have to step up to the plate to protect our children because our children are our future,” she said, calling on city staff to monitor the sales once the ban goes into effect. “I am completely sold today that this is something we have to eliminate out of our city.”

Councilman Boysen said the law doesn’t go far enough, noting shops sell paraphernalia and synthetic urine. He suggested the city prohibit any new smoke shops from opening in the city.

Boysen also urged the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors to pass a similar law for the unincorporated areas, noting that the city’s ban will just push synthetic drug shoppers to Orcutt.

Edwin Weaver, executive director of Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley, said he and others have already started working with Fourth District County Supervisor Peter Adam about getting a similar ban adopted.

