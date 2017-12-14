Monday, April 16 , 2018, 9:03 am | Partly Cloudy 56º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Maria Council Backs Owner-Occupancy Requirements for Accessory Units

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | December 14, 2017 | 10:03 p.m.

The Santa Maria City Council has decided to require owners to live on their properties if they want to have an accessory dwelling unit, with an eye to preserving traditional single-family residential neighborhoods.

In taking the action, council members rejected the recommendation from a divided Planning Commission that balked at requiring owners to live in one of the units due to concerns about property rights and other factors.

Two commissioners said an owner living on site would address tenant complaints quicker and provide oversight.

Accessory dwelling units, or ADUs, have long been called "granny units," referring to small secondary residences attached to or near a single-family home.

The state recently adopted rules seeking to expand housing availability and urge agencies to allow ADUs, prompting cities and counties across California to tailor their own regulations.

Council members last week expressed concern that the rules crafted at the state level would create negative impacts in local neighborhoods.  

“With that I think it is our responsibility as City Council to protect the integrity of the city of Santa Maria because it’s not being protected at the state level,” Councilwoman Etta Waterfield said. 

“It’s going to make everything look like a bar scene from Star Wars, and that’s exactly what we’re trying to avoid,” she added.

“I think this is a horrible law,” Councilman Michael Moats said, adding that people who chose to move into single-family residential neighborhoods don’t want increased density in their areas.

“I think we should obstruct it as much as we can, and I think we should make the most onerous restrictions on it so as to discourage people from doing it,” Moats said.  

The city law would restrict ADUs to one per lot, and require replacement parking if a garage is converted into an ADU. 

Councilman Mike Cordero, a retired police lieutenant, said parking problems in neighborhoods accounted for a significant number of complaints.

“I see it as a huge problem that we will have to endure for as long as ADUs exist in the community,” Cordero said, adding that he favored restrictions.

“I just think it’s going to be a nightmare,” he said.

Community members spoke in favor and against restrictions.

In a letter read by Mayor Alice Patino, retired firefighter Jack Owen Jr. said he favored owner-occupancy rules, adding that he has seen homes with a high number of residents.

“This ultra-high-density is very detrimental to the quality of life in Santa Maria,” he said.

But Ken Hough, from Santa Barbara County Action Network, urged leniency, noting a need for affordable housing. 

His board unanimously voted to support ADUs and to oppose regulations putting up barriers to the intent of the state law, Hough added.

The city's proposed regulations regarding parking could change, after City Attorney Gil Trujillo said he needed to research the issue.

The council could make changes before conducting a second reading of the ordinance, he added. 

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 