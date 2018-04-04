Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 6:10 pm | Overcast with Haze 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Maria Council Candidates Speak About Business At Forum

One woman and five men are seeking two seats on the panel in the Nov. 8 election

Mary Hernandez, standing in for her husband, Ed Hernandez, addresses a crowd of about 50 people Wendesady during a forum for Santa Maria City Council candidates. With her, from left, are Dr. Michael Moats, Hector Sanchez and Terri Zuniga. Click to view larger
Mary Hernandez, standing in for her husband, Ed Hernandez, addresses a crowd of about 50 people Wendesady during a forum for Santa Maria City Council candidates. With her, from left, are Dr. Michael Moats, Hector Sanchez and Terri Zuniga. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | September 14, 2016 | 8:57 p.m.

Candidates for the two seats on the Santa Maria City Council spoke about business retention and recruitment and downtown revitalization, among several other topics during a 90-minute forum on Wednesday. 

Approximately 50 people heard the six candidates answer five questions during the event held at the Santa Maria Fairpark and organized by the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce, the Committee to Improve North County, and others.

The field includes a lone woman and incumbent, Terri Zuniga, in addition to former councilman Mike Cordero, dermatologist Dr. Michael Moats and local businessmen Hector Sanchez, John Childers Jr. and Ed Hernandez.

Regarding retention and creation of jobs, Cordero said the city and Chamber of Commerce need to work together to seek high-paying jobs and large employers.

“I think the real heartbeat comes from small businesses,” said Cordero, a retired police lieutenant. “If we can really flex those muscles, and get people to come here, listen to us what we have, the workforce, we’ll do better than we’re doing now.”

Sanchez, who worked in software and start-up industry, said other cities the size of Santa Maria have business development employees directly reporting to the City Council or city manager. The city also needs to develop a marketing strategy to attract technology firms to the Santa Maria Valley, he added.

“The reality is we need to grow as a city, and we need to bring smart companies and smart jobs here,” Sanchez said, adding his plan is aggressive.

Childers, a plumber, said he wants to see more manufacturing firms in the city.

"It’s kind of proven that they provide more long-term employment and they pay a little above average of the general salaries,” he said. “It would be great to get a couple of those in here.”

He also said the city should update zoning laws to make it easier for opening or expanding businesses while also working to get small businesses loans they need.

In light of the existing Crossroads Shopping Center and new Enos Rancho development, candidates were asked about economic issues surrounding efforts to revitalize the downtown core. 

“I think it’s going to be a slower organic growth,” Sanchez said. “I think that’s reality and we have to deal with that. … I think the Friday nights is an excellent example of what’s possible there.”

Zuniga, who works as a victim-witness advocate, said the city should try to attract those shopping at the big box stores to also visit the downtown area, envisioning bistros, wine tasting and art galleries.

“I think we can make it happen. I’m not really fearful of that,” she said. “But we have to commit as much to our small business community, and we have to hold tight to the vision. We have to be courageous and hold tight to the vision. “

Hernandez, who owns a fumigation company, could not attend the forum because he was out of a town for a business-related conference, so his wife, Mary Hernandez, filled in for the missing candidate.

“I think we need to support the change that we want to see,” she said. “We need to have a great vision. Support small business growth. This is where we can really get in the small business people. … There’s so much potential for that downtown area that we’re not tapping into.”

Moats, who served on the Santa Maria Planning Commission  called the Santa Maria Town Center a disappointment, adding that he had hoped the theater would be accompanied by restaurants to fill in vacant spots nearby

But the downtown area should not be viewed as being in competition with the big box stores, Moats said. 

“I think it should be different. It should be attractive to other buyers, maybe people who want entertainment or who want a nice dining experience. I think the two should be separate and then hopefully both will succeed.”  

Other questions focused on the spike in crime, water issues and state mandates faced by local governments.

A pair of four-year terms  are up for grabs in the Nov. 8 election, with the winner going to two top vote-getters. The second incumbent whose term expires in December, Bob Orach, decided against seeking another re-election after serving 30 years on the council. 

Mayor Alice Patino’s four-year term also expires this fall and she is being challenged by former educator Will Smith.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 