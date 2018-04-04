Santa Maria Council Candidates Speak About Business At Forum

One woman and five men are seeking two seats on the panel in the Nov. 8 election

Candidates for the two seats on the Santa Maria City Council spoke about business retention and recruitment and downtown revitalization, among several other topics during a 90-minute forum on Wednesday.

Approximately 50 people heard the six candidates answer five questions during the event held at the Santa Maria Fairpark and organized by the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce, the Committee to Improve North County, and others.

The field includes a lone woman and incumbent, Terri Zuniga, in addition to former councilman Mike Cordero, dermatologist Dr. Michael Moats and local businessmen Hector Sanchez, John Childers Jr. and Ed Hernandez.

Regarding retention and creation of jobs, Cordero said the city and Chamber of Commerce need to work together to seek high-paying jobs and large employers.

“I think the real heartbeat comes from small businesses,” said Cordero, a retired police lieutenant. “If we can really flex those muscles, and get people to come here, listen to us what we have, the workforce, we’ll do better than we’re doing now.”

Sanchez, who worked in software and start-up industry, said other cities the size of Santa Maria have business development employees directly reporting to the City Council or city manager. The city also needs to develop a marketing strategy to attract technology firms to the Santa Maria Valley, he added.

“The reality is we need to grow as a city, and we need to bring smart companies and smart jobs here,” Sanchez said, adding his plan is aggressive.

Childers, a plumber, said he wants to see more manufacturing firms in the city.

"It’s kind of proven that they provide more long-term employment and they pay a little above average of the general salaries,” he said. “It would be great to get a couple of those in here.”

He also said the city should update zoning laws to make it easier for opening or expanding businesses while also working to get small businesses loans they need.

In light of the existing Crossroads Shopping Center and new Enos Rancho development, candidates were asked about economic issues surrounding efforts to revitalize the downtown core.

“I think it’s going to be a slower organic growth,” Sanchez said. “I think that’s reality and we have to deal with that. … I think the Friday nights is an excellent example of what’s possible there.”

Zuniga, who works as a victim-witness advocate, said the city should try to attract those shopping at the big box stores to also visit the downtown area, envisioning bistros, wine tasting and art galleries.

“I think we can make it happen. I’m not really fearful of that,” she said. “But we have to commit as much to our small business community, and we have to hold tight to the vision. We have to be courageous and hold tight to the vision. “

Hernandez, who owns a fumigation company, could not attend the forum because he was out of a town for a business-related conference, so his wife, Mary Hernandez, filled in for the missing candidate.

“I think we need to support the change that we want to see,” she said. “We need to have a great vision. Support small business growth. This is where we can really get in the small business people. … There’s so much potential for that downtown area that we’re not tapping into.”

Moats, who served on the Santa Maria Planning Commission called the Santa Maria Town Center a disappointment, adding that he had hoped the theater would be accompanied by restaurants to fill in vacant spots nearby

But the downtown area should not be viewed as being in competition with the big box stores, Moats said.

“I think it should be different. It should be attractive to other buyers, maybe people who want entertainment or who want a nice dining experience. I think the two should be separate and then hopefully both will succeed.”

Other questions focused on the spike in crime, water issues and state mandates faced by local governments.

A pair of four-year terms are up for grabs in the Nov. 8 election, with the winner going to two top vote-getters. The second incumbent whose term expires in December, Bob Orach, decided against seeking another re-election after serving 30 years on the council.

Mayor Alice Patino’s four-year term also expires this fall and she is being challenged by former educator Will Smith.

