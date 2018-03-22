Santa Maria City Council Creates Priority Lists for Coming Years

Panel also agrees to govern 'at large' after being selected to represent districts in the future

For several hours Monday, Santa Maria City Council members spelled out their priorities for the coming years, choosing to revitalize downtown, re-focus on South Broadway and renew efforts to attract high-paying jobs.

The workshop at Minami Community Center included reports from directors of city departments before council members voted for what they think should be the city’s top priorities and those that belonged on a second tier.

City Manager Jason Stilwell, who became the city’s top employee in December, said the talks will assist staff in crafting the next two-year budget in the coming months.

“This helps us really understand the broad direction the council has for us to develop the budget and bring it back,” Stilwell said.

While Enos Ranch, a massive new retail development, has opened on East Betteravia Road, the council renewed a pledge to revitalize downtown, the heart of which sits at Main Street and Broadway.

Councilman Mike Cordero said he agreed with an earlier statement by Councilman Michael Moats regarding the importance of downtown.

“That’s going to be a main attractor for us to say we’re really changing our complexion here in Santa Maria,” Cordero said. “I hate it when they say it’s not like San Luis or it’s not like Santa Barbara.

“No, it’s Santa Maria, and I think we ought to have our own definition,” he said. “And I think when it finally does develop, I think we will see that definition come out loud and clear.”

While focusing on downtown, the council wants to also look at South Broadway and its many aging strip malls, some of which have become rundown.

Upgrades are underway to freshen the facade at the JCPenney’s store, near the corner of South Broadway and Stowell Road.

For other projects, this may require relaxing some regulations, such as those regarding parking or aesthetics, Community Development Director Chuen Ng said.

“I think that’s what this objective points to — we need to start thinking about it, having those conversations,” Ng said about South Broadway’s future.

The second tier items include ending youth and gang violence, developing a strategy for annexing more land into the city, and advocating for expanding activities at Vandenberg Air Force Base to aid Santa Maria’s economic development.

Other ideas among potential priorities won’t be ignored.

Mayor Alice Patino lobbied for a trolley to carry students from schools to the Maldonado Community Youth Center or Public Library to access after-school programs.

While that idea didn’t make the top priorities, Stilwell said it could be explored thorough the Mayor's Task Force on Youth Safety, which grew from past efforts to stem violence.

Due to safety reasons, Patino said, she envisions something geared toward transporting youth only. During meetings with local youths last year, they said they don’t use the facilities due to a lack of transportation.

“I think there could be all kinds of options available to us, but we just don’t know what they are unless we sit down in a large group and look at it,” she said. “But it’s a great need.”

Stilwell said that could be a project handled by the Mayor’s Task Force.

Earlier in the morning, council members vowed that district-based elections won’t change the way they govern the city, and they will cast votes for the benefit of the entire community.

Santa Maria has a "strong city manger" form of government, meaning the council sets policies that are enacted by the city manager and staff.

For district-based elections, council members will be elected by voters in one section of the city while the mayor will remain an at-large slot. Each person still will have one vote on the five-member panel.

Jan Perkins, from Management Partners and facilitator for the workshop, said she has seen some cities operate as if it’s five or seven different agencies after council members were elected by districts.

Councilwoman Etta Waterfield said if she hears from a constituent she doesn’t plan to ask where they reside.

“I’m going to address your issue ...” she added. “It’s a customer-service type situation that we’re in as city council people.”

