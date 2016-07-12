Santa Maria City Council Votes Itself a Pay Raise

Increase to $1,313 monthly from $1,050 is the first hike for city leaders in 8 years

Members of the Santa Maria City Council voted themselves a pay raise this week, eight years after the last hike in their monthly salary.

During a rare Monday night session that will take the place of the two regular meetings in July, the council approved the monthly $263 increase. Final approval will occur during the Aug. 2 meeting.

With the boost, City Council members will receive $1,313 monthly, instead of $1,050, while the mayor will get $1,563, rather than $1,300.

Councilman Jack Boysen suggested the council consider hiking its salary during a June discussion involving the city budget.

“I want to make sure everyone understands, I really don’t want the city of Santa Maria to get into the situation of where someone will decide not to run for City Council due to a significant financial burden,” Boysen said Monday night. “I think it’s imperative on us to continue to provide these increases.”

Boysen also asked the council to include annual increases for the council at the same time the panel reviews raises for management employees — those who don’t belong to unions.

“It is a very difficult situation anyway,” he said. “We’re, in effect, giving ourselves raises.”

City Manager Rick Haydon noted the council last received an increase in 2008.

“The City Council salaries have been increased only four times over the last three decades,” Haydon said.

Before the increase, Santa Maria council members were making less than their counterparts in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo.

With less than half the population, San Luis Obispo council members receive $1,200 a month, while the mayor is paid $1,502.

Santa Barbara’s six council members get $3,519 each per month, with the mayor collecting $4,398. That's about three times what the Santa Maria council members get.

Lompoc, with a population close to San Luis Obispo’s, pays council members $600, while the mayor gets $800.

State law allows a 5-percent annual raise, which would add up to a monthly increase of $420 monthly if calculated using the eight years, Haydon said.

However, city employees went three years without salary increases so calculating a raise over five years would add up to $263, he noted.

“I would certainly support the lesser amount,” Councilwoman Terri Zuniga said, adding the council should not give itself raises for the years city employees did not see salary increases.

“I don’t think a lot of people realize when they run for council the time and expense it takes,” Mayor Alice Patino said, adding each member serves on assorted committees.

The salary hike is not set to take effect until December.

Boysen also asked that the council review stipends given to planning commissioners and recreation and parks commissioners, and consider implementing annual increases for those positions also. The topic will return to the council during the Aug. 2 meeting.

