Friday, June 8 , 2018, 12:20 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Maria Council Approves Ordinance Mandating Safety Gear at Bicycle Park

Riders using the newly installed track at Fletcher Park will be required to wear a helmet and other protection

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | September 4, 2014 | 4:45 p.m.

Park rangers in Santa Maria soon will have a new tool for enforcing safety at the bicycle track at Fletcher Park.

The Santa Maria City Council on Tuesday night unanimously agreed to add a requirement that riders in the bicycle park must wear a helmet and other safety gear. 

“Basically what we’re trying to do with this ordinance is to provide a tool for safety at our recently installed bicycle training track,” said Alex Posada, director of the Recreation and Parks Department.

Approximately four months ago, the city installed the "pump track” in a corner of Fletcher Park on College Drive in Santa Maria. The addition came because bicyclists were improperly using the nearby skateboard ramps, causing conflicts.

The rules regarding safety helmets plus elbow and knee pads are already in place for skateboarders and scooter riders at the park facilities.

“We needed just a little bit of enforcement bite and that is the ordinance that you see before you,” Posada said. “For everyone’s safety we’re asking that the council adopt an ordinance that would require the use of  basic safety equipment — helmets and pads.”

Councilman Jack Boysen asked whether the lack of safety gear has been a significant problem.

“Normally, when I go past and see them, they’re usually compliant,” Boysen added.

Posada said younger riders typically comply with the law, but older teens and adults don’t use safety gear as regularly.

“I think it’s an excellent idea,” Councilman Bob Orach added.

Later this month, the City Council is scheduled to conduct a second reading of the ordinance and the new rule would be implemented 30 days after that.

Posada said the department will implement an education program before enforcing the rule regarding the safety gear for bicyclists at the pump track.

Not wearing the safety gear could bring a citation that would require a court appearance, Posada said in his staff report.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 