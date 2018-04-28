Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 2:35 pm | Fair and Breezy 73º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Maria Council Ratifies Grant Agreement for Garden Partnership

The city's Recreation and Parks Department helps expand Allan Hancock College's agribusiness program

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | June 5, 2013 | 10:08 p.m.

Some Santa Maria gardeners are giving up a portion of their community growing space so that Allan Hancock College students can be better prepared to enter the agribusiness world.

The partnership between the Santa Maria Department of Recreation and Parks and the college — in the works since late 2011 — allows Hancock ag students to plant in just more than half of the 80 garden plots at the community garden beginning this fall.

The garden is at Alice Trefts Park at 510 E. Park St., behind the Elwin Mussell Senior Center.

Improvements were required to prepare the space for joint use, which is why the Santa Maria City Council on Tuesday ratified a U.S. Department of Agriculture sub-recipient grant agreement between the parks department and the college.

The grant creates a community garden agribusiness program and an outdoor classroom aimed at expanding course offerings at Hancock, which is adjacent to the city property.

“Part of that will create new opportunities for community gardeners,” Parks Director Alex Posada said, adding the possibility of event speakers. “Hopefully it’s a win-win. They had to give up some space, but will be getting back opportunities.”

Posada said some gardeners, who now share that 20,000-square-foot space, have been relocated to new plots on VTC Enterprises land at 2445 A St.

As a key partner in the grant, the city will receive about $40,506 over three years for improvements and reconfiguration, most of which have already been made, Posada said.

A new garden shed and fence, irrigation repairs, and a new covered assembly area are among necessary upgrades.

Posada said officials have been working with local garden members to create vacancies, and that the city would love to find more space for future gardens, especially since plans call for the college to take over six more plots by spring 2014.

“We have another goal to find other locations for community gardens,” he said, noting a particular need for plots in northern Santa Maria. “We’re looking at some of our parks, especially in those areas that are heavily concentrated.”

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 